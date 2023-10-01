Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Top 10 quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that still inspire

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on 2 October to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation, Bapu or Mahatma. This day is extremely important in the history of India as it honours a leader who not only helped the country achieve freedom but also promoted non-violence, peace and civil disobedience. As his birthday approaches, the day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. The day is observed around the world as the International Day of Nonviolence. Gandhi Ji stood for the path of peace, truth and non-violence and dedicated his life to the freedom of the nation. (Also read: Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary ) As we gear up to celebrate the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, let's delve into his timeless wisdom by exploring his top quotes.

This Gandhi Jayanti, we not only celebrate the man but also reflect on his enduring wisdom. His life was a testament to the principles of truth, simplicity and compassion. Through his words and actions, he left behind a treasure trove of insights that continue to inspire, guide and ignite positive change. As India gears up to celebrate the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, let's delve into his timeless wisdom by exploring his quotes that serve as beacons of inspiration and guidance, inspiring individuals and movements worldwide.

Top ten quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

“An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind”

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony”

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will”

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed”

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

"You must be the change you want to see in the world."

"The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."

“A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world”

