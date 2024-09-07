Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Sthapana muhurat: Ganpati Bappa arrives today; know shubh muhurat for Ganesh sthapana at home
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: As Ganesh Utsav begins today (September 7), know the shubh muhurat for Ganesh sthapana at home.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin today, September 7. The ten-day festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Today, devotees bring idols of Ganpati Bappa home and kickstart the festivities with pomp. If you are also welcoming Lord Ganesha today, you should know the shubh muhurat to do the sthapana. Read on to know the details.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Sthapana Shubh Muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, the Ganesha puja muhurat begins from 11:03 am to 1:34 pm on September 7. Since the Chaturthi tithi begins at 3:01 pm on September 6 and ends at 5:37 pm on September 7, the idol will be installed today. The auspicious time for the installation (sthapana) of Ganpati Bappa will last from 10:51 am to 1:21pm.
Other auspicious timings to keep in mind today –
Brahma Muhurat - 4:31 am to 5:16 am
Abhijit Muhurat - 11:54 am to 12:44 pm
Vijaya Muhurat - 2:24 pm to 3:14 pm
Ravi Yoga 6:02 am to 12:34 pm
All you need to know about Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Ganeshotsav, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chavithi, Ganesh Utsav or Vinayagar Chaturthi. The festival falls annually during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month; this year, it is being celebrated on September 7. The celebrations continue for ten days, ending with Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh in a water body after a gala street procession. Meanwhile, as per rituals, devotees should keep Ganpati Bappa inside their homes for one-and-a-half days, three days, seven days, or ten days.
While Ganesh Utsav is celebrated throughout the country, large-scale celebrations take place in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka, especially in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha, pray to him for his blessing, and prepare bhog.
