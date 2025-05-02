Ganga Saptami 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and puja rituals for Ganga Jayanti
Ganga Saptami 2025 marks the birth of Goddess Ganga. Discover the date, shubh muhurat, history, significance, and puja rituals to celebrate Ganga Jayanti.
Ganga Saptami also known as Ganga Jayanti or Ganga Pujan, is a day dedicated to honouring the river goddess Ganga. According to Hindu mythology, it marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Ganga. This auspicious occasion is observed on the seventh day of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakh month. Devotees celebrate Ganga Saptami by performing special pujas and prayers at significant pilgrimage sites along the River Ganga, including Triveni Sangam in Allahabad and Rishikesh. (Also read: When is Diwali in 2025? Know the dates of Holi, Navratrti, Karwa Chauth and more )
Ganga Saptami 2025 date and timings
The year the significant festival of Ganga Saptami will be celebrated on Saturday, May 3. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:
Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat - 10:58 AM to 01:38 PM
Duration - 02 hours 40 minutes
Saptami Tithi begins - 07:51 AM on May 03, 2025
Saptami Tithi ends - 07:18 AM on May 04, 2025
Ganga Saptami 2025 history
According to Hindu scriptures, it is believed that on this auspicious day, Goddess Ganga was reborn. Sacred water is considered her earthly manifestation, and devotees reverently refer to her as Maa Ganga, seeking her blessings. Legend has it that Sage Jahnu consumed all the waters of the Ganga when the goddess descended to Earth on Ganga Dussehra.
Ganga Saptami 2025 significance
Ganga Saptami holds immense religious and spiritual importance for Hindus. Ganga is the most revered river in India, with Goddess Ganga believed to possess therapeutic qualities. Devotees from all over the country visit Ganga Ghats to take a sacred dip in her waters, which are considered so pure that they cleanse the body, mind, and soul, absolving one of sins.
The holy river flows from Gaumukh and ends at Ganga Sagar in West Bengal, passing through multiple states. Ganga Saptami, also known as Jahnu Saptami, marks the day when the goddess was freed by Sage Jahnu, following a request from the gods and Bhagirath.
Ganga Saptami 2025 puja rituals
- Begin your day by taking a sacred dip in the Ganga.
- While standing in the river, devotees offer Arghya to Lord Surya.
- Many perform Shivling abhishekam using Ganga water, as it's believed to be highly auspicious.
- On this day, special prayers and rituals are observed.
- Devotees light a diya with desi ghee by the Ganga River.
- Chanting Vedic mantras is a way to express reverence to Goddess Ganga.
- In the evening, special Aartis are held at various Ganga Ghats.
- The most revered practice is taking a holy bath in the Ganga river.
