Ganga Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings, significance and all that you need to know about the festival

Ganga Saptami 2024: The river Ganga is considered one of the most auspicious rivers in the country. On the special day, Goddess Ganga is worshipped as it is believed that the goddess comes down to earth to bless her devotees on the day of Ganga Saptami. Ganga Saptami is celebrated every year – the day falls on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. On this day, devotees throng the banks of Ganga River to take a holy dip and perform puja to seek the blessings of Goddess Ganga. As we gear up to celebrate the special day this year, here are a few things that we should know about this special day. Ganga Saptami, for this year, will be observed on May 14(ANI)

Date and puja timings:

According to Drik Panchang, Ganga Saptami, for this year will be observed on May 14. Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat is from 10:56 AM to 1:39 PM on May 14.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees start early in the morning with a holy dip in the waters of Ganga River. Then they light a diya and let it float in the river. They also offer garland and sweets to Goddess Ganga. In the evening, a special aarti is performed to seek the blessings of Goddess Ganga. People offer diya to Goddess Ganga in the evening – this ritual is known as Deep Daan. Food, water and clothes are donated to the poor and the needy. Devotees also chant Panchakshari Mantra and Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra while sitting on the bans of river Ganga.

Significance:

Ganga river is one of the most revered rivers of the country. People believe that taking a dip in the holy rivers of Ganga can clean their sins and help them have a better positive outlook towards life. In many places such as Haridwar, Rishikesh and Triveni Sangam, special puja are organised on this day. Ganga Saptami is also celebrated as Jahnu Saptami.