Good Friday 2022: Wishes, images and messages to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Good Friday

Good Friday 2022: Every year Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday and Black Friday, is observed on the Friday before Easter, and this year it falls on April 15. It is a Christian holiday observed to remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Good Friday is one of the most important religious days marked by the Christian community. It is a way to show reverence for Jesus Christ's suffering for humanity. It is believed that Jesus suffered and died for the sins of humans. It is a day of grief, penance and fasting for Christians all over the world. Therefore, this day is, observed to ask for forgiveness for one's sins.

If you and your loved ones are observing Good Friday, we have curated some wishes, messages and images that you can share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Good Friday 2022 Wishes, Messages And Images:

May your faith in God bring peace to your heart and new hope in your life. I wish a blessed Good Friday to you and your family.

Today we remember God's great love for us. May this day bring new meaning and change to your life. Have a blessed Good Friday.

I hope that this day brings abundant positivity to our lives. Have a blessed Good Friday.

Good Friday is a day of hope. It is a day when we look forward to a brighter tomorrow. Many things have happened to change the course of our lives, but it has not shaken our faith.

May the blessing of God be always upon us. I hope you and your loved ones have a blessed Good Friday.

A blessed Good Friday and Happy Easter to you! May the faith you hold on to never leaves your path.

Mercy, peace, and love. May the grace and Lord surround you and be with you on the occasion of Good Friday.

Jesus Christ bore all in silence because he accepted us in him. I hope we can return the same to him. Have a blessed Good Friday.

On this holy occasion of Good Friday, may the Lord's light guide your path, love fill your heart, and sacrifice strengthens your soul.

Be thankful for the many blessings that the Lord has given us and our loved ones. A blessed Good Friday to all.