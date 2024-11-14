Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Date, timings, history, rituals and significance of Guru Purab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru. It is one of the most significant days in Sikhism, not only commemorating the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji but also promoting the values of unity, equality, and selfless service, which form the foundation of Sikh philosophy. From date to history here's all you need to know about this day. Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru.(Freepik)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 date and timings

This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated by Sikhs around the world with utmost love and reverence on Friday, November 15. It will be celebrated as the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

According to Drik Panchang, the timings for performing the rituals of Guru Nanak Jayanti are as follows:

Purnima Tithi begins - 06:19 AM on November 15

Purnima Tithi ends - 02:58 AM on November 16

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 history

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on April 15, 1469, in the village of Talwandi, which is now known as Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. He was the son of Mehta Kalu, a Hindu Khatri, and Mata Tripta. Raised in a modest household, Guru Nanak displayed a profound spiritual inclination from a young age. He often questioned societal norms, including discrimination, inequality, and certain unethical rituals and practices.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a day of unity, equality, and spiritual reflection for Sikhs(Pinterest)

At the age of 30, Guru Nanak experienced a spiritual awakening that led him to spread a powerful message: "There is no Hindu, no Muslim, no Christian—humanity is one." His teachings emphasized the equality of all people and the importance of placing humanity above all divisions.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a significant religious and spiritual occasion. The day commemorates his birth anniversary, with devotees offering prayers in deep devotion and faith. Celebrated with great enthusiasm across India and in countries with Hindu and Sikh communities, this day holds deep meaning for many. While primarily a Sikh celebration, Guru Nanak's teachings extend beyond Sikhism. His message of unity, equality, and rejection of caste and religious discrimination resonates with both Sikhs and Hindus, making his legacy universal.

Sikh devotees take part in a 'Nagar Kirtan' procession ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Hyderabad.(PTI)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 rituals

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with profound rituals in Sikhism. Devotees participate in nagar kirtan processions, engage in the continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib through the akhand path, and take part in kirtan and katha sessions to sing hymns and reflect on teachings.

The Langar Seva, a community kitchen, serves free meals to promote equality. Gurbani recitation, prayers, and ardas are offered to express gratitude and seek well-being. Additionally, Kar Sewa, voluntary community service, is carried out, embodying the core values of Sikhism.