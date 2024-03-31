Happy April Fool's Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, funny messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share

April Fool's Day 2024: April Fool's Day falls on April 1 every year. People around the world celebrate the festival by playing pranks on their family, friends, relatives and colleagues. Also known as All Fools' Day, some also crack jokes and send funny texts to fool their loved ones or pull a joke on them. While the traditions and cultures around April Fool's Day may vary everywhere, the casual camaraderie between friends and family can always be enjoyed on this special occasion. So, if you and the people with whom you are close are celebrating April Fool's Day, we have curated some best wishes, funny messages, and images that you can send to them on social media. Check out our list below. Happy April Fool's Day 2024 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends and family. (HT Photo)

Happy April Fool's Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Funny Messages, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

Happy April Fool's Day! May you never be old enough to not take your inner child seriously!

Play a little joke or a prank on your loved ones today. That will make for a great story tomorrow. Happy April Fool's Day!

You always surprise me with your humour, talent, and personality and now I just impressed you with my skills to surprise you with my lies. Happy April Fool's Day.

Happy April Fool's Day to everyone. Let us celebrate being foolish as this is a fun thing to do.

Just wanted to remind you that today is your day, and you are making it a perfect one just by being you. Happy April Fool's Day 2024.

"Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive." - Elbert Hubbard.

If anyone thinks that you are smart then just smile at him and wish him a Happy April Fool's Day and he will know it all.

"All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence; then success is sure."- Mark Twain.

I might have not wished you on the occasion of Holi, Diwali, Christmas or New Year but I want to wish you the most special day of the year for you. Happy April Fool's Day to you.

"Life is worth living as long as there's a laugh in it." - Anne of Green Gables.