Happy Bohag Bihu 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones

The much-awaited Bohag Bihu is just a day away. The 7-day harvest festival that marks the beginning of Assamese New Year is celebrated with much enthusiasm by people of this North-eastern state. Also known as Rongali Bihu, the festival of joy and abundance, marks the start of the seeding season. The celebrations include various cultural festivals, folk dances, Bihu songs, traditional foods like Ghila Pitha, Poka Mithoi, Til Laru, Narikolor Laru among many other things. The starting of the Hindu lunisolar calendar is celebrated across the country though the traditions differ slightly with each state. Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Pana Sankranti, Poila Baisakh are among the harvest festivals that are celebrated around this time of the year. (Also read: Bohag Bihu 2023: Date, history, significance, 7-day celebration of the Assamese New Year) Bohag Bihu 2023: This year Bohag Bihu begins on April 14 and the celebrations will last till April 20. (Pinterest)

This year Bohag Bihu begins on April 14 and the celebrations will last till April 20. People meet and greet their friends and relatives on this day and exchange the white rectangular piece of handwoven cloth called Gomosa or Gamucha which usually has a red border on three sides.

Here's a compilation of wishes, images, and messages you can share with your friends and family on the occasion of Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu.

Happy Bihu!

Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do last year but couldn't dare to.

Happy Bohag Bihu! Let this year be filled with joy, laughter, happiness and all the things that are truly good.

Bohag Bihu is being celebrated from April 14-20 this year

Rongali Bihu stands for new and fresh. Life is always new and fresh. Let us strive to make all days Bihu.

I hope this Rongali Bihu will bring cheer, prosperity and peace in your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity.

Bihu 2023: The 7-day harvest festival that marks the beginning of Assamese New Year

Look for pleasure, look for life, and look for smile that will spread through your life! Bihu is one of such festival which empowers with all the power. Happy Rongali Bihu!

Wish you a very Happy Bohag Bihu. May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival of Bihu.

Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of the seeding phase.

Here is this beautiful festival with the beautiful spring! Kill those negative wishes with positivity in whatever you aspire. Those moments of anguish can be burnt by bringing in love and joy in the hearts.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter