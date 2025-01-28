Happy Chinese New Year 2025: 30 best wishes, images, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate Lunar New Year

Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, marks the start of the new year on the lunisolar Chinese calendar, celebrating the end of winter and the arrival of spring. This year, the celebrations will kick off on January 29 and span 15 days, concluding with the Lantern Festival on February 12. Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Chinese New Year 2025 begins on January 29 and lasts 15 days, celebrating the Year of the Snake.(Canva)

The festivities include community carnivals, family gatherings, parades, traditional food, and fireworks. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2025 is the Year of the Snake, symbolising wisdom, elegance, and intuition. (Also read: Chinese New Year 2025: Dates, animal of the year, significance, celebration and all about Spring Festival )

Make this occasion extra special by sending out wishes, images, messages, greetings, quotes, SMS, and WhatsApp or Facebook statuses to your loved ones.

Happy Chinese New Year 2025 wishes

1. Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Chinese New Year filled with love, happiness, and success.

2. May the Year of the Snake bring you wisdom, elegance, and boundless opportunities. Happy Lunar New Year!

3. Sending you warm wishes for a bright and blessed Chinese New Year! May the year ahead be filled with prosperity.

Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, celebrates the lunar new year.(Canva)

4. Happy Chinese New Year! May your life be as colourful and joyous as the celebrations around the world.

5. Wishing you health, wealth, and happiness as we welcome the new year. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

6. May this Lunar New Year bring you closer to your dreams. Wishing you a year filled with joy and fulfilment!

7. Cheers to a new year filled with new hopes, new opportunities, and endless possibilities. Happy Chinese New Year!

It marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring.(Canva)

8. Happy New Year! May the coming year be filled with love, laughter, and all that you wish for.

9. Wishing you the wisdom of the Snake to navigate the year ahead. Have a blessed Lunar New Year!

10. Happy Chinese New Year to you and your family! May this year bring peace, harmony, and abundance to your life.

11. Gong Hei Fat Choi! May the Year of the Snake bring you good fortune, health, and happiness.

Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Messages and greetings

12. Wishing you a fabulous Lunar New Year filled with happiness, love, and prosperity. Enjoy the festivities!

13. As the new year begins, may it be filled with hope, laughter, and great accomplishments. Happy Chinese New Year!

The festival lasts for 15 days, from New Year's Eve to the Lantern Festival.(Canva)

14. Wishing you a year full of harmony, peace, and everything that makes you smile. Happy Lunar New Year!

15. May your life be filled with beautiful moments this Lunar New Year. Wishing you a year full of blessings and joy!

16. May the Year of the Snake bring you abundance, wisdom, and happiness. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

17. Wishing you health, wealth, and a year full of love. Happy Lunar New Year to you and your family!

The Chinese zodiac assigns an animal for each year; 2025 is the Year of the Snake.(Canva)

18. Sending you happiness, peace, and prosperity as we celebrate the arrival of the Lunar New Year.

19. Wishing you a year filled with success and joy! May the new year bring you good fortune and endless opportunities.

20. Happy Chinese New Year! May your days be as bright and shining as the lanterns lighting up the skies.

Happy Chinese New Year 2025: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

21. Here’s to a new year full of possibilities and excitement. May all your dreams come true this Chinese New Year!

22. Gong Xi Fa Cai! Wishing you a year of good health, joy, and endless blessings!

People celebrate with fireworks, parades, and family gatherings.(Canva)

23. Happy Lunar New Year! May the year bring new beginnings, prosperity, and everlasting joy to you and your loved ones.

24. Wishing you peace, success, and happiness in abundance this Chinese New Year. May you achieve everything you desire!

25. May the new year bless you with wisdom, strength, and good fortune. Happy Chinese New Year to you and your family!

26. Sending warm wishes to you and your family as we celebrate the joy and beauty of the Chinese New Year!

The Lantern Festival on the 15th day marks the end of the celebrations.(Canva)

27. Happy New Year! May your path be illuminated with good fortune and prosperity throughout the year.

28. Here’s to new beginnings, exciting adventures, and good fortune. Happy Lunar New Year!

29. May your year ahead be as amazing as the fireworks lighting up the sky. Happy Chinese New Year!

30. Wishing you happiness, prosperity, and good health in the coming year. Gong Hei Fat Choi!