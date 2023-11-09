Happy Dhanteras 2023: Wishes, SMS, images, quotes to share
Dhanteras 2023: Here's a list of wishes and messages to share with dear ones on the auspicious day.
Dhanteras 2023: Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali. Diwali – the festival of lights – is one of the most awaited festivals of the year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Kartik. For this year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10. Dhanteras is considered the most auspicious day to buy gold, silver, and other assets and welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera into the homes. The houses are decked up in lights and colours and happiness prevails in the hearts of everyone.
During Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera are also worshipped and people seek their blessings for more wealth and prosperity in their lives. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here is a list of wishes and quotes on wealth and prosperity that you can share with your loved ones and let them know that you are thinking about them.
Happy Dhanteras. May Goddess Lakshmi walk into your home and fill it with joy, prosperity and wealth.
“If you’re saving, you’re succeeding.” Steve Burkholder
May you always be guided by the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Durga and Lord Kubera, and may prosperity never leave your life.
“The big money is not in the buying and selling. But in the waiting.” Charlie Munger
This is the day to trust the gods and let them guide us to the path of prosperity and happiness. Happy Dhanteras.
“Often, the more money you make the more money you spend; that’s why more money doesn’t make you rich assets make you rich.” Robert Kiyosaki
“If you let your learning lead to knowledge, you become a fool. If you let your learning lead to action, you become wealthy.” Tony Robbins
Happy Dhanteras to you and your loved ones. May your year be filled with joy and success.