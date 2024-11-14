Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Top 30 wishes, images, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Gurpurab

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: The auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated by Sikhs across the globe on Friday, November 15. This year, devotees will mark the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The festival is also known as Gurpurab and Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav. Make the celebrations extra special by sending these best wishes, images, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status, and greetings to your loved ones. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Send these wishes, greetings and images to your loved ones on Gurpurab. (Canva)

(Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Date, timings, history, rituals and significance of Guru Purab)

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Wishes and images to share on Gurpurab

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on November 15. (Canva)

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's spiritual teachings enlighten you, and may you obtain whatever you wish for. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Happy Gurpurab to your friends and family. Always remember that Guru Nanak Dev Ji lives in our hearts.

Wishing you peace, joy, and endless blessings on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings illuminate your path. Happy Gurpurab.

On this holy day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may you be blessed with wisdom, love, and compassion.

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

I hope you live in the bliss of Guruji's care. Happy Gurpurab!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji encourage you to achieve all your dreams, bless you with peace and shower you with eternal happiness and joy.

Sikhs will celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji this year. (Canva)

I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the commemoration of Sikhism.

Happy Gurpurab. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings are a blessing and healing aid to everybody's life. May you use those teachings in every step of your life.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook status

May the divine light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you on the path of truth, peace, and love.

Waheguru's blessings be upon you. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji fill your heart with peace, love, and joy. Happy Gurpurab.

Wishing everyone a blessed Gurpurab filled with divine light and eternal blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Let us remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings today, which inspire us to live with love, humility, and truth.

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav. (Canva)

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's wisdom illuminate your soul and lead you towards a fulfilling life.

Let’s celebrate the divine teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and strive to bring positivity and harmony into the world.

Happy Gurpurab to all. Let us remember and honour the eternal light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

On this sacred day, may Guru Nanak Dev Ji's blessings reach you and your loved ones.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Greetings to share with friends

Let us celebrate the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who showed us the way to true spirituality.

Wishing you a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti. May His divine blessings fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity.

On the blessed occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may His teachings of selfless service and unity inspire you every day.

Wishing all your loved ones a Happy Gurpurab.

As we celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, may His wisdom and light shine through every corner of your life.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught us the power of humility and love. Let's honour his teachings today and always.

On this sacred day, may His teachings guide you towards eternal peace. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May the spirit of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of love, equality, and selflessness fill your heart with joy.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a time to reflect on His divine message. Wishing you a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti.

May your life be filled with His grace, wisdom, and light. Happy Gurpurab.

On this auspicious day, may the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji bring peace and happiness to your life. Have a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Let us celebrate the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who preached truth, kindness, and oneness. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to all.

As we celebrate the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, may His divine teachings inspire you to lead a life of compassion and service. Happy Gurpurab.