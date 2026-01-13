Happy Lohri 2026 wishes: Top 55+ Lohri wishes in Hindi and Punjabi, quotes, greetings, images, WhatsApp status

Happy Lohri 2026 wishes: As the winter chill begins to give way to the warmth of the sun, the vibrant festival of Lohri 🌾🔥has arrived. Celebrated with immense fervour across Northern India, especially in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, Lohri marks the harvest of rabi crops and the end of the winter solstice. Happy Lohri! Wishing you and your family a harvest of happiness and a season of warmth. (made using Gemini AI)

Lohri is all about families gathering around the traditional bonfire, offering peanuts, popcorn, and rewari to the flames, while dancing to the rhythmic beats of the dhol. To help you spread the festive cheer, we have curated a collection of 111 best Lohri wishes, WhatsApp statuses, and greetings in not just English, but also in Hindi and Punjabi🌽🔥🪁🥜🎊

Here are some of the best Lohri greetings in Hindi. (made using Gemini AI)

Lohri wishes in Hindi

1. "Moongfali di khushbu te gur di mithas, makki di roti te sarson da saag, dil di khushi te apneya da pyar, mubarak hove tuhanu Lohri da tyohar!" 🔥🥜

2. "Lohri ki aag mein swaha ho jayein aapki saari chintaayein. Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Lohri ki dheron shubhkaamnayein."

3. "Is Lohri, khushiyan aapke darwaaze aayein, aur dukh hamesha ke liye door ho jaayein." 🌽

4. “Naye saal ki pehli mithaas, Lohri ke saath! Mubarak ho aapko ye pavan parv.”

Here are some of the best Happy Lohri 2026 greetings in Punjabi. (made using Gemini AI)

Lohri wishes in Punjabi (Boliyaan style)

5. "Sunder mundriye ho! Tera kaun vichara ho! Dulla Bhatti wala ho! Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!"

6. "Mithas gur di, te vadhda hi jaave pyar. Lohri de is din, khushiyan naal bhare thada sansar."

7. "Rab kare tuhanu har din khushi miley, te tuhanu har saal Lohri da mela naseeb hove."

8. "Dhol di thap te gidhe di rounak, Lohri di agg te apneyan da saath. Happy Lohri 2026!"

9. "Jeet hamesha tuhadi hove, te haar kade na vekho. Lohri diyan bahut bahut vadhaiyan!"

Happy Lohri 2026 WhatsApp status

10. "Burning the old, welcoming the gold. 🔥 #HappyLohri"

11. "Let the warmth of the bonfire fill your heart with joy. Happy Lohri! ✨"

12. "Popcorn, Peanuts, and Rewari—it’s Lohri time! 🍿"

13. "Wishing you a year as bright as the Lohri fire. 💥"

14. “Dance, eat, and celebrate! Lohri 2026 is here.”

Happy Lohri 2026 wishes: to share on January 13. (Made using Gemini AI)

Happy Lohri 2026 wishes for family

15. May the fire of Lohri burn away all your sadness and fill your life with warmth and joy. Wishing you a year as sweet as gajak and as bright as the bonfire. Happy Lohri!

16. May the rhythm of the dhol bring dance to your feet and happiness to your heart. Sending you warm hugs and festive vibes on this auspicious day of Lohri 2026.

17. May the sun bring sunshine into your life and the fire burn all your worries. Wishing you a harvest of happiness and a season of success.

18. Let the festive spirit of Lohri fill your home with laughter and prosperity.

19. May this Lohri be the beginning of a year full of new opportunities. Happy Lohri to you and your beautiful family! Stay blessed.🔥

20. Savor the sweetness of til and murmura; have a fantastic Lohri!

Happy Lohri wishes for 2026

21. To my wonderful family: May our bond grow stronger as we dance around the bonfire. Happy Lohri to the people who make my life bright every single day.

22. May the Lohri fire purify our hearts and bring us closer together.🥜🎊🪘🥁

23. Wishing my parents a Lohri filled with health, peace, and love.

24. May the Almighty bless our home with abundance this harvest season.

25. Let’s celebrate the glory of Lohri with popcorn, rewari, and lots of family love.

26. To my siblings: May we always find reasons to celebrate together. Happy Lohri!🎊

27. Wishing our elders a long and healthy life on this Lohri.

28. May the spark of the bonfire ignite a year of togetherness for us. Happy Lohri!

29. Let’s make 2026 a year of cherished family memories.

Happy Lohri 2026: Share these sweet wishes with your friends and family.

Happy Lohri 2026 wishes for friends and loved ones

30. Let’s kill it on the dance floor today! Happy Lohri, buddy!

31. May your life be as colorful as a Phulkari and as energetic as Bhangra. Happy Lohri!

32. May you find your “Moongfali” to your “Rewari” this year. Wishing you a year of “Balle Balle” and zero “Thalle Thalle.”

33. To my best friend: May your success burn brighter than the Lohri bonfire. Hope you get to eat your weight in Sarson da Saag today!

34. Let's celebrate the warmth of our friendship this Lohri. Sending you “Lohri‑loads” of love and luck for 2026.

35. May this festival bring you the best parties and the best memories. Happy Lohri!

36. Don’t forget to send my share of sweets!

37. Wishing you and your team a prosperous and Happy Lohri 2026. May this harvest season bring growth and success to your business. Happy Lohri!

38. Looking forward to another year of great collaboration.

39. May the Lohri fire light the path to your professional goals. Wishing you a season of abundance and a year of new achievements.

40. Burn your sorrows in the fire of Lohri. Happy 2026! 🥜🎊🪘🥁

41. Sweetness of rewari, warmth of fire—Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri! Share love and cheer with loved ones on January 13.

Happy Lohri 2026 wishes: short and sweet

42. Wishing you a harvest of smiles.

43. Let the Lohri fire light up your soul.

44. Til‑gul dhalun, gajak khayun! Happy Lohri.

45. Peace, progress, and prosperity. Happy Lohri!

46. Spread the message of peace and love.

47. May the dhol beat bring you joy. 🪘🥁

48. Wishing you a year full of “Mithas.” Happy Lohri 2026!

49. Stay warm, stay happy.

50. As the smoke rises from the bonfire, may your troubles vanish into thin air.

51. Lohri reminds us that after the coldest winter, the sun will always shine brighter.

52. May the warmth of the bonfire stay in your heart throughout the year.

53. Celebrate the rhythm of nature and the gift of life. Happy Lohri.

54. May 2026 be the year you harvest every dream you’ve ever sown.

More Hindi and Punjabi wishes

55. ਮੂਗਫਲੀ ਦੀ ਖੁਸ਼ਬੂ ਤੇ ਗੁੜ ਦੀ ਮਿਠਾਸ, ਮੱਕੀ ਦੀ ਰੋਟੀ ਤੇ ਸਰੋਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਗ, ਦਿਲ ਦੀ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਤੇ ਆਪਣਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਪਿਆਰ, ਮੁਬਾਰਕ ਹੋਵੇ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਲੋਹੜੀ ਦਾ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ! (Fragrance of peanuts and sweetness of jaggery, Makki di Roti and Sarson da Saag, joy of the heart and love of dear ones, Happy Lohri festival to you!)

56. ਲੋਹੜੀ ਦੀ ਅੱਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਰੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਸੜ ਜਾਣ, ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਜੀਵਨ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਭਰ ਜਾਵੇ। ਲੋਹੜੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ-ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ! (May all sorrows burn in the fire of Lohri, may your life be filled with happiness. Many many congratulations for Lohri!)

57. मिठास गुड़ की, मिठास अपनों के प्यार की, मुबारक हो आपको लोहड़ी का त्योहार! (Sweetness of jaggery, sweetness of the love of your dear ones, Happy Lohri to you!)

58. लोहड़ी की आग में दहन हों सारे गम, खुशियों से भर जाए आपका जीवन हर दम। लोहड़ी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! (May all your sorrows burn in the fire of Lohri, may your life be filled with happiness always. Heartfelt wishes for Lohri!)

59. पॉपकॉर्न की खुशबू, मूंगफली की बहार, लोहड़ी का त्योहार लाने आया ढेर सारा प्यार! (The aroma of popcorn, the bounty of peanuts, the festival of Lohri has come to bring lots of love!)

