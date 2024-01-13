Happy Makar Sankranti 2024: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

Makar Sankranti, also known as Sankranthi, is a festival that honours Lord Surya, the Sun God, and signifies the Sun's entry into the Capricorn zodiac sign. Hindus commemorate this important harvest festival all over India, however, the names, customs, and celebrations vary from state to state. It heralds the start of the harvest season when people joyfully exchange and honour new harvests. Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Maghi in Haryana and Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Khichdi in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarayanan in Gujarat and Rajasthan. This year the holiday will be held with tremendous pomp and enthusiasm on Monday, January 15. (Also read: Makar Sankranti 2024: Delectable traditional recipes to savour with loved ones ) Happy Makar Sankranti 2024: Wishes, images, messages, to share with loved ones(HT Photo)

As the festival approaches, we've put together a collection of greetings, images, and messages for you to share with your loved ones to express your best wishes and goodwill. Scroll down to check it out.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2024 Wishes, Images and Greetings

As the sun transitions, may your life be filled with the brightness of happiness and the warmth of success. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May the sweetness of til-gul and the warmth of the sun bring lots of happiness and success to you. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival marking the sun's transition into the northern hemisphere.(HT Photo)

May the kites of your dreams soar high, and the harvest of joy be plentiful. Have a wonderful Makar Sankranti!

Wishing you a joyful Makar Sankranti! May the sun bless you with warmth and prosperity.

Celebrated on January 15th, it signifies the end of winter and the onset of longer days.(HT Photo)

On this auspicious day, may the sun radiate peace, prosperity, and happiness in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Wishing you and your family a delightful Makar Sankranti. May the kites of your dreams soar high!

Kite flying is a popular tradition during Makar Sankranti, symbolizing new beginnings and good harvest.(HT Photo)

As the kites fill the sky, may your aspirations take flight. Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti!

May this Makar Sankranti shower you with everything you have wished for. May there be no trace of sorrow in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

The festival is observed with various regional names like Pongal, Maghi, Khichdi, and Uttarayanan.(HT Photo)

Sending you my heartfelt wishes for a bountiful harvest of love and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Wishing you a blessed Makar Sankranti. May the bright colours of kites paint this day with smiles and joy for you and your loved ones.

People exchange warm wishes, sweets, and til-gul (sesame and jaggery) treats on this occasion.(HT Photo)

Wishing you a day filled with laughter, delicious treats, and the joy of flying kites. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May the colours of joy, jubilation, and pleasure shine upon you and your life! Wish you a very happy Makar Sankranti!

In Gujarat and Rajasthan, the festival is known as Uttarayanan, marked by vibrant kite-flying competitions.(HT Photo)

I hope you enjoy all of your favourite dishes today and enjoy the sweet flavour of gud. Warm Sankranti greetings from my family to yours!

On this day, I pray that our friendship soars as high as our kites. Happy Makar Sankranti!