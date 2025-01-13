Happy Makar Sankranti 2025: Top 40 best wishes, images, messages, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share

Happy Makar Sankranti 2025: Makar Sankranti is observed every year in mid-January, marks the sun's transition into Capricorn (Makara Rashi) and is a festival that symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and gratitude. This year, the joyous occasion will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp on Tuesday, January 14. Happy Makar Sankranti 2025: Celebrate the auspicious festival by sharing these wishes, images and messages.(HT Photo)

Across India, the festival is celebrated under different names, each with its own distinct traditions and rituals. It is known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Lohri in Punjab, and Bihu in Assam, uniting people in celebration and harmony. (Also read: Makar Sankranti 2025: When is Makar Sankranti? Know the correct date and shubh muhurat )

To make the festival even more memorable, we've put together a collection of heartfelt wishes, images, quotes, GIFs, and messages for you to share with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2025 wishes

1. Wishing you a joyous Makar Sankranti filled with love, light, and happiness! 🌞🎉

2. May this Makar Sankranti bring warmth to your heart and happiness to your home. 🏠💖

3. Happy Makar Sankranti! May the sun shine brighter in your life this year. 🌞✨

Makar Sankranti celebrates the transition of the sun into Capricorn.(Canva)

4. Wishing you a day filled with sweet treats, warm moments, and joyous celebrations! 🍬🌾🎊

5. May your life be as colourful as the kites flying in the sky! 🪁🎨

6. Let’s welcome this Makar Sankranti with open arms and a heart full of gratitude. 🙏💖

7. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead, full of new beginnings and opportunities. 🌱💫

8. May the harvest season bring joy, prosperity, and peace into your life. 🌾💚

9. Happy Makar Sankranti! May you soar high like the kites! 🪁💨

10. Wishing you warmth and happiness on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti! 🔥❤️

Auspicious messages for family

11. Celebrate the day of harvest with love, joy, and positivity! 🌾💛

12. May the blessings of Makar Sankranti fill your life with peace and success. 🌞🙏

It's a festival of harvest and gratitude.(Canva)

13. Let the colours of Makar Sankranti fill your life with vibrant energy and happiness! 🌈🎉

14. Wishing you health, wealth, and happiness on Makar Sankranti. 🌞💰🎊

15. May the warmth of the sun and the sweetness of the season fill your life with joy. 🌞🍯

16. This Makar Sankranti, may your dreams soar high and reach new heights! 🚀✨

17. Wishing you a harvest of happiness, love, and success this Makar Sankranti. 🌾💚💫

18. May the kites of joy always soar high in your life! 🪁🌞

Bonfires are lit on this day to signify the end of winter.(Canva)

19. Wishing you a joyful Makar Sankranti filled with the warmth of the sun and love of family. 🌞❤️

20. Let’s celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti with good food, good vibes, and good company! 🍴🎉

Happy Makar Sankranti 2025 GIFs

The sky looks vibrant with soaring kites and colourful decorations.(Canva)

Communities come together for kite flying competitions and festivals.(Canva)

Happy Makar Sankranti 2025 Facebook and WhatsApp statuses

21. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family! May your life be filled with abundance and joy. 🙏💖

22. May your life be as sweet as the tilgul! 🍬🌞

23. On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, may all your wishes come true. 🌟🙏

Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India with various customs.(Canva)

24. May the blessings of the harvest season bring you happiness and prosperity. 🌾✨

25. Wishing you a bountiful harvest of love, happiness, and good fortune this Makar Sankranti! 🌾💖🎊

26. Let the spirit of Makar Sankranti fill your heart with joy and your life with positivity! 🌞💫

27. On this Makar Sankranti, may you soar to new heights like the kites in the sky. 🪁🎯

Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of longer days and shorter nights.(Canva)

28. Sending you warm wishes on Makar Sankranti. May your life be full of light and joy! 🌞💖

29. Wishing you a harvest of blessings and happiness this Makar Sankranti! 🌾🎉

30. May your Makar Sankranti be as sweet as tilgul and as bright as the sun. 🌞🍬

Makar Sankranti wishes for friends

31. Let's celebrate the warmth of the sun and the joy of life! 🌞🎉

32. Wishing you an abundance of love, light, and prosperity this Makar Sankranti. 💖🌟

33. May the sun's energy fill your life with positivity and new beginnings! 🌞🌱

34. Here's wishing you a year full of good health, happiness, and success! 🌟💪

35. May your life shine as brightly as the sun on this Makar Sankranti! 🌞✨

It is a festival that brings joy, warmth, and unity.(Freepik)

36. Wishing you an exciting Makar Sankranti with lots of love, laughter, and light! 💖🌞🎉

37. On this Makar Sankranti, let’s thank the sun for all the blessings it brings. 🌞🙏

38. May this Makar Sankranti mark the start of new adventures and joyful moments! 🌟🌞

39. Sending you heartfelt wishes for a joyful and prosperous Makar Sankranti! 💖🌾

40. May the festival of Makar Sankranti bring peace, prosperity, and positivity into your life! 🌞🌈🎊

A part of this story includes AI-generated elements.