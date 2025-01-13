Makar Sankranti 2025: Merging festivities and nutrition with these healthy ladoo recipes

Winter solstice or Uttarayan marks the transition of the sun to Makara rashi (Capricorn). It is observed as Lohri in the North, Pongal in the South, and Makar Sankranti in the West which usually falls on the 14th of Janurary. The rituals consist of offering red flowers and rice to the Sun. Makar Sankranti includes a variety of ladoos with their timeless goodness.(istockphoto)

There's joy and nostalgia in the air as people feed til gul among family and friends. Shankranti specials include kothimbir vadi, sabudana khichdi, masala bhat, katachi amti, puran poli, shrikhand, dahi chura and a variety of ladoos with their timeless goodness.

If different types of ladoos, from sesame, puffed rice, to peanuts and flattened rice, passed down through generations are made on this festival, they come with a good reason. With a touch of celebration and tradition to your plate, let’s explore what goes into each one of the nutri-balls apart from other nutritious ingredients like cardamom (good for oral, heart and liver health), ghee – gut-lubricant, and iron-loaded jaggery, all of which it is prepared with:

Sesame ladoo:

Sesame or til ladoo is the main offering during Sankranti. Black or white sesame, both are healthy seeds. Til is a rich source of proteins and calcium. The former is key to bone, tissue and muscle health while the latter upholds the functions of hormones, nerves, and blood vessels. Vitamin B and E are also present in sesame. Good for skin and hair health. Do not ingest if slated for surgery as it might affect blood sugar levels.

Puffed rice ladoo:

Puffed rice also known as murmura, prevents colon cancer. With high levels of potassium, is a no fat, with excellent source of energy. It enables metabolism and helps keep up electrolyte stability in the body. Eat in moderation as it can lead to bloating and gas.

Peanut ladoo:

Peanut ladoos.(Unsplash)

Peanuts are high in folic acid, protein, healthy fats, vitamin E, besides being a rich source of fibre as well. Add chia seeds to the ladoo and you can be assured of indulging in energy protein balls. With its sustained energy release, peanut ladoos make for an amazing in-between-meals snack to fight exhaustion, and maintain vitality. Avoid if allergic to nuts.

Flattened rice ladoo:

Also known as poha, flattened rice ladoo can be indulged guilt-free due to its low-calorie property with healthy carbs. It is easy on the stomach with a reasonably good amount of dietary fibre. It is touted to check constipation and bloating. Slightly high on GI, diabetics must take care before indulging.

Besan ladoo:

This item, which has gram flour as the key ingredient, is enriched with complex carbohydrates, packed with vitamin, zinc, thiamine and vitamin B6. The folic acid present in it is crucial for producing iron in the body. With dietary fibre and low on Glycemic Index, it is an apt festive treat. May cause acid reflux and indigestion for those prone to it.

Coconut ladoo:

Coconut ladoos.(Unsplash)

Loaded with potassium, electrolytes and lauric acid, can be considered for lowering cholesterol levels. Coconut fat belongs to the medium-chain triglycerides family known to help weight loss. Individuals with kidney issues must avoid coconut-based ladoos because of its high potassium content.

Dried fruit ladoo:

Dry fruits contain phytochemicals which promote antioxidant properties. This rich source of micronutrients is high in fibre, augments memory, strengthens bones,

Excessive consumption can lead to high blood sugar levels and weight gain.

Rava ladoo:

The soluble fibre in rava or suji does away with bad cholesterol. Lessens the risk of cardiovascular ailments. A source of quick energy, with vitamins and minerals, it is a nutritious festive breakfast dessert. Since it is a product of wheat, those with celiac disease or gluten allergy must keep away from it.