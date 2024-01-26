Happy Republic Day 2024: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor to Jr NTR; celebs extend wishes on January 26

People are celebrating India's 75th Republic Day today, January 26, with enthusiasm and pomp. While India gained Independence from colonial rule in 1947, it wasn't until 1950 that the Constitution of India came into effect. As many people mark this special occasion at their homes, colleges, schools or institutions, celebrities are taking to social media to extend wishes to their fans. Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Kamal Hassan, Mahesh Babu, and a few other stars posted Republic Day wishes for their fans. Scroll down to see how they wished Happy Republic Day. From Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor to Jr NTR and others, celebrities are extend Republic Day wishes. (Instagram)

Celebrities wish fans on India's 75th Republic Day:

Akshay Kumar posted a clip on X of himself and Tiger Shroff running during the sunset holding India's National Flag as the song Vange Mataram plays in the background. He captioned the clip, "New India, new confidence, new vision.. our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind…Jai Bharat."

Anupam Kher wished all Indians on the occasion of Republic Day with a video of the rehearsal of the Bombay Sappers Republic Day parade contingent on X. His tweet in Hindi, roughly translated, said, “Many congratulations and best wishes to all Indians on Republic Day! This video has come from WhatsApp forward of the rehearsal of the #BombaySappers #RepublicDay parade contingent. This unit is headed by a female officer Maj. #RuchiYadav doing! The voice of an ordinary Indian citizen has been recorded in the background of this video. How much pride is there in that voice! This is the pride of today's India! Jai Hind! Long live Mother India! #HappyRepublicDay #India.”

Alia Bhatt shared a clip of the Indian Tricolour with the caption 'Happy Republic Day' and the song Ae Watan from her movie Raazi on her Instagram stories. Kareena Kapoor also posted a video of the Tricolour with the song Lehra Do and the caption 'Happy Republic Day (Indian Flag emoji) Jai Hind.' Anushka Sharma also posted a similar video on Instagram stories to wish her fans.

(L-R) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt's Instagram story on Republic Day. (Instagram)

Actor Jr NTR posted on X, "Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day!", and Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Gantantra Diwas ki shubhkamnayein." Check out their posts below.

Here's what Mahesh Babu posted on Twitter - “Saluting the spirit of unity, diversity, and resilience, on the occasion of India's 75th #RepublicDay!”

Meanwhile, Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution on January 26, 1950. Celebrations of Republic Day include the grand parade on Kartavya Path, cultural celebrations in schools and colleges, the President unfurling the national flag on Kartavya Path, decorating homes, localities and institutions, making tricolour dishes, and more.