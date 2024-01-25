Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes, images, SMS, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to mark 75th Republic Day

India is gearing up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day (Gantantra Diwas) on January 26, Friday. Every year, citizens of the country mark the day with grandeur and enthusiasm. The celebrations feature spectacular military and cultural pageantry. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. While India gained Independence from colonial rule in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect. After this, India became a sovereign state, declaring it a Republic. Celebrate 75th Republic Day with these wishes, images, SMS, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status. (HT Photo)

Happy 75th Republic Day to everyone. (HT Photo)

The Gantantra Diwas celebrations are held in the capital, New Delhi, from Raisina Hill near the Rashtrapati Bhavan, along the Kartavya Path, past India Gate, and onto the historic Red Fort. The theme for the tableaux at the Republic Day Parade 2024 is Bharat - The Mother of Democracy. You can also participate in Republic Day celebrations by forwarding patriotic wishes and quotes to your family and close ones. Check them out below.

Happy Republic Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

On this occasion of Republic Day, let us pledge to protect our nation, and make it proud. Happy Republic Day.

Republic Day falls on January 26 every year. (HT Photo)

"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore.

While working towards the economic advancement of our country, let's take a moment to remember the many heroes who sacrificed for our nation. Happy Republic Day.

This year, India marks its 75th Republic Day. (HT Photo)

"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking." - Bhagat Singh.

As we unfurl our national flag, remember and honour the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day.

The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. (HT Photo)

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - DR BR Ambedkar.

Let us hold the values of our Constitution and contribute to the progress of our country. Happy Republic Day.

On Republic Day, the Constitution of India came into effect. (HT Photo)

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil.

Let us not forget the rich heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of this nation. Happy Republic Day.

The Republic Day celebrations feature spectacular military and cultural pageantry.(HT Photo)

"Let a new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda.

Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day.

This year, the theme for the Republic Day Parade tableaux is Bharat - The Mother of Democracy. (HT Photo)

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

On the occasion of the celebration of our 75th Republic Day, let us all stand proud and give respect to our nation. Happy Republic Day.

Celebrate this incredible day with friends and family by sharing these wishes with them. (HT Photo)

"Today everyone wants to know what his rights are, but if a man learns to discharge his duties right from childhood and studies the sacred books of his faith he automatically exercises his rights too." - Mahatma Gandhi.