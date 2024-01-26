Republic Day 2024: 15 inspiring quotes by famous Indian leaders to celebrate India's 75th Republic Day on 26 January

Republic Day annually falls on January 26. This year, India celebrates its 75th Republic Day. The day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. While India became independent in 1947, it wasn't until 1950 that the country became a sovereign state, declaring it a Republic. Every year, the celebrations marking the day feature spectacular military and cultural pageantry. As we celebrate India's 75th Republic Day on January 26, here are some inspiring quotes by famous Indian leaders to honour the country and its legacy. Celebrate Republic Day 2024 with these inspiring quotes by famous Indian leaders. (HT Photo)

Republic Day 2024 Inspiring Quotes by Famous Indian Leaders to Celebrate January 26:

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you" - BR Ambedkar.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking." - Bhagat Singh.

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil.

"Let a new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda.

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes" - Mahatma Gandhi.

"Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men" - BR Ambedkar.

"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark" - Rabindranath Tagore.

"Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached" - Swami Vivekananda.

"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people" - Bhagat Singh.

"The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India" - Lala Lajpat Rai.

"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - BR Ambedkar.

"An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind" - Mahatma Gandhi.