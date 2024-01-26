Republic Day 2024: Easy to make Rangoli ideas to try at home to celebrate India's 75th Republic Day on 26 January

Republic Day celebrations on January 26 take place across the country with enthusiasm. Today, India is marking its 75th Republic Day. The day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a Republic on January 26, 1950. Every year, the celebrations feature armed forces personnel marching along the Kartavya Path in an elaborate display of military might. Schools and colleges also hold cultural programmes. Republic Day 2024 easy to make Rangoli ideas to try at home. (Pinterest)

You can also celebrate the day by hosting Republic Day celebrations at your home by inviting friends and family, watching the grand parade along the Kartavya Path, and making tricolour-themed dishes. You can also decorate your homes with tricolour-themed Rangolis at home. So, if you are looking for easy Rangoli designs to decorate your home on Republic Day, you have come to the right place. We have curated some easy Rangoli-making videos we found for you to decorate your homes in the tricolour. Scroll through to check them out.

Easy Republic Day Rangoli ideas for your home:

This year, the theme for the tableaux at the Republic Day Parade 2024 is Bharat - The Mother of Democracy.