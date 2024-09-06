Hartalika Teej 2024: Auspicious Hartalika Teej vrat today; know shubh muhurat, fasting rules, dos and don'ts

Hartalika Teej 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival of Hartalika Teej is today, September 6. The annual celebrations take place during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. On this day, women worship Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva and observe fasts to seek their blessings for a harmonious marriage and the well-being of their families. There are certain muhurats and vrat rules to remember when you are celebrating this holy day. Read on to know all the details. Hartalika Teej 2024: Celebrate Hartalika Teej while keeping in mind the shubh muhurat, fasting rules, and dos and don'ts. (AP )

Hartalika Teej 2024 shubh muhurat

According to Panchang, Hasta Nakshatra will last until 9:25 am. Meanwhile, Ravi Yoga will start at 9:25 am on September 6 and end at 6:02 am on September 7.

Tritiya Tithi - 12:21 pm, September 5

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 3:01 pm, September 6

Brahma Muhurta - 4:30 am and 5:16 am

Rahukaal - 10:45 am to 12:19 pm

A Hindu woman offers prayers on the occasion of Hartalika Teej festival. (AP)

Abhijeet Muhurta - 11:54 am to 12:44 pm

Shubh Uttam Muhurat - 12:19 pm to 1:53 pm

Vrat Parana (fast ending) time - Between 5-7 am on September 7

The time of sunset on Hartalika Teej is at 6:37 pm.

Hartalika Teej 2024 fasting rules and vrat dos and don'ts

Here are the key rules to keep in mind while observing the Hartalika Teej fast:

- Devotees should break the Hartalika Teej vrat at sunrise on Chaturthi tithi. They should consume soaked black gram and cucumber to break the vrat.

- An elaborate meal should be cooked afterwards for the entire family. One should only consume satvik food.

- Women observing the fast should avoid drinking water and eating food throughout the day. However, pregnant women or those with health conditions must not follow the rules strictly. They can consume fruits or juice.

Here are some dos and don'ts to observe while keeping the Hartalika Teej fast:

- Devotees should perform the Hartalika Teej puja with clay idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha. Install the idols inside your home in the afternoon.

- One should perform the puja during the Pradosh Kaal, which begins at sunset.

- Women should wear new clothes and adorn themselves with solah shringar (16 traditional ornaments), including sindoor, mangalsutra, bangles, alta, mehendi, and more.

- Offer items symbolising marital bliss to Maa Parvati. These items can be red sarees and bangles.

- Avoid consuming brinjal, masoor dal, and other prohibited foods during the fast.

- Statues of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha are made using sand for the Puja. If making idols isn’t feasible, images of the deities can be used instead.

- One should only eat Satvik food during Hartalika Teej.