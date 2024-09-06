Happy Hartalika Teej 2024: Top 20 wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate

Happy Hartalika Teej 2024: The auspicious festival of Hartalika Teej is today, September 6. The Hindu festival is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. On this day, devotees pray to Lord Shiva and Maat Parvati, make their idols using sand, and ask for their blessings for a blissful marital life. Apart from serving traditional rituals, you can celebrate this day by sending best wishes, images, and greetings to your friends, relatives, and family. Check out our curated list. Happy Hartalika Teej 2024: Special wishes and images to celebrate Hartalika Teej.

Happy Hartalika Teej 2024: Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati today.

Happy Hartalika Teej 2024 wishes, images and greetings

May this Hartalika Teej bring joy, love, and prosperity to your life!

Wishing you a blissful Teej filled with devotion and happiness!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your marriage with eternal love and harmony!

On this auspicious Teej, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and good health!

May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati be with you always!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2024: Hartalika Teej falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month.

Happy Hartalika Teej! May your married life be as sweet as the offerings today!

Wishing you a day full of devotion, fasting, and fulfilment. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May your prayers on this sacred day be answered, and your heart be filled with joy!

Sending you best wishes for a day filled with fasting, love, and blessings. Happy Teej!

May your bond of love grow stronger with every passing Teej. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2024: On Hartalika Teej, devotees make Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati idols with sand.

Hartalika Teej 2024 Facebook and WhatsApp status

May this Teej bring happiness to your heart and fill your life with prosperity!

May the fast of Hartalika Teej bring love, peace, and harmony to your relationship!

Wishing you a blessed Hartalika Teej! May your devotion bring divine blessings to your family!

May the divine grace of Goddess Parvati strengthen your bond of love! Happy Hartalika Teej!

On this Teej, may all your prayers be answered, and may you be blessed with eternal happiness!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2024: Wishing you and your family, a Happy Hartalika Teej.

Happy Hartalika Teej! May your heart be filled with devotion, peace, and endless blessings!

May this Hartalika Teej bring joy and prosperity to your life, today and always!

Wishing you a joyful and peaceful Hartalika Teej filled with love and blessings!

May your fast be successful and your prayers be heard on this divine Hartalika Teej!

Happy Teej! May Lord Shiva and Parvati bless your home with eternal love and happiness!