Holi 2024: 4 tips to celebrate the festival of colours in a safe and eco-friendly way

Holi 2024: Holi is around the corner, and we cannot wait already. One of the largest festivals will be celebrated on March 25 and people all over the country are gearing up for it. From decking up their homes to buying new clothes, Holi is a festival that brings happiness, prosperity and hope to millions of people across the country. Holi celebrates the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Holi is also symbolic that goodness always triumphs over evil – it celebrates the success of Lord Vishnu over Hiranyakashipu. Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. A day before Holi, Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan is observed. We should also be mindful of our surroundings when we celebrate Holi. (REUTERS)

During Holi, people smear colours on each other's faces and observe the day with happiness. However, we should also be mindful of our surroundings when we celebrate Holi.

Tips to celebrate an eco-friendly Holi

Use natural colours: The best way to avoid skin rashes or the harmful impact of colours on your eyes is to go herbal. We can prepare our colours at home. We can make yellow with turmeric and gram flour, or red by grinding dried hibiscus petals.

Avoid wasting water: With the ongoing water crisis in multiple states, it is best to avoid wasting water by playing Holi with it. We can always celebrate the festival with dry colours.

Avoid harming animals: Sometimes people have the tendency to put colours on neighbourhood animals – dogs, cats, cows, goats. The colours may take months to wear off their bodies. It can also cause skin issues for animals. Playing loud music or instruments should also be avoided, keeping in mind the plight of patients and animals in the neighbourhood.

Avoid plastic: often Holi snacks are wrapped in plastic to give to others. We can use banana leaves or palm leaves as an eco-friendly alternative.