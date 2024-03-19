Holi 2024: Easy mehndi designs to complement your traditional outfits

Holi 2024: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Holi, the festival of colours is observed by people by smearing colours on each other's faces. People bask in festivities, happiness and colours. Streets are decked up and happiness prevails everywhere. Holi celebrates the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. It also symbolises the triumph of goodness over evil – the victory of Lord Vishnu over Hiranyakashipu. This year, Holi will be observed on March 25. The day before Holi is celebrated as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan. Mehndi is an integral part of hand decorations that match the traditional attire goals.(Unsplash)

During Holi, people deck up in traditional attires and celebrate with their loved ones. Mehndi is an integral part of hand decorations that match the traditional attire goals. As we gear up to observe the auspicious and special day with festivities, here are a few mehndi ideas that we can refer to.

Easy mehndi designs for Holi

The story of Krishna and Radha: Lors Krishna and Goddess Radha's love story is eternal and timeless. Their love transcends boundaries of time and space. People who celebrate Holi, pray for a love like that in their lifetime. One of the best ways to add to the traditional look of Holi is by doing a mehndi design that speaks of the love shared by Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha.

Floral patterns: Floral patterns on hand never go out of style. Mehndi is also done on feet, and it adds to the ethnic vibes of the day. Minimal floral patterns can add to the festivities and make us look pretty as ever.

Keeping it simple: Be it a small design or a minimalistic look that can add to the minimalistic traditional look for the day. It can add more ethnic vibes to the pictures we take for the day and make us look prettier than ever.