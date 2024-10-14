Riyadh, Various artistes and celebrities from India, including cricketer S Sreesanth, are showcasing the country's rich culture and heritage during the Global Harmony initiative of the Saudi government from October 13 to 21 here. Indian culture, food in focus at Riyadh Season as Saudi Arabia launches Global Harmony initiative

The Global Harmony initiative by the Gulf country's Ministry of Media aims to showcase the diverse lives of residents in the kingdom, from across countries and cultures, at the ongoing Riyadh Season at Al-Suwaidi Park.

Besides India, the other participating countries are the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh and Egypt.

There will be live performances by different dance troupes, music groups and singers from India on all days for the vast Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia.

Among the participants from India are musician Himesh Reshammiya, rapper Emiway Bantai and cricketers Umran Malik and S Sreesanth, the organisers said.

A separate bazaar area has also been set up with Indian cuisines, clothing items and handicrafts.

The Global Harmony initiative is a part of Saudi Arabia's 'Quality of Life' programme to attain its 'Vision 2030' objectives.

It will also highlight government and private sector efforts to improve the quality of life in Saudi cities.

The event, being held at Al-Suwaidi Park here in partnership with the General Entertainment Authority, is part of the 45-day Riyadh Season, which started on Sunday. It is considered as one of the world's largest winter entertainment events.

The Indian community in Saudi Arabia numbers at more than 2.65 million.

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy a long history of cultural engagements. In recent years, bilateral cultural activities have accelerated in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

