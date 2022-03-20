International Day of Happiness: Wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

International Day of Happiness 2022: Happiness is a state of mind. When we are happy, it helps us in taking on the new day with fresh enthusiasm. Happiness also comes from knowing that we are at peace and stable. Happiness can be achieved through various ways – spending me-time, listening to songs, watching films, hanging out with friends, reading a great book, having a conversation with family or simply doing nothing.

International Day of Happiness, also known as World Happiness Day, is celebrated every year on March 20. It is the day when happiness is given the most importance and the significance of being happy is recognised worldwide. This day is also used to spread awareness about the importance of being happy and how happiness affects our life in positive ways. It also urges nations to create a space for the happiness of their citizens.

We have curated a few wishes on this happy day that you can share with your friends, family and loved ones and let them know that their happiness matters to you:

Being happy is knowing that no matter what comes, we can pass the obstacles and achieve our dreams. Happy World Happiness Day.

“Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go.” – Oscar Wilde “Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go.” – Oscar Wilde

When you are happy, you can take on the day with fresh enthusiasm and power. Have a great day.

“If only we’d stop trying to be happy we’d have a pretty good time.” – Edith Wharton “If only we’d stop trying to be happy we’d have a pretty good time.” – Edith Wharton

Nothing scares your enemies than knowing that you never shed your smile, even at the face of adversity. Have a great World Happiness Day.

“There is no duty we so much underrate as the duty of being happy. By being happy we sow anonymous benefits upon the world.” – Robert Louis Stevenson “There is no duty we so much underrate as the duty of being happy. By being happy we sow anonymous benefits upon the world.” – Robert Louis Stevenson

“The supreme happiness of life consists in the conviction that one is loved; loved for one's own sake – let us say rather, loved in spite of one's self." – Victor Hugo “The supreme happiness of life consists in the conviction that one is loved; loved for one's own sake – let us say rather, loved in spite of one's self." – Victor Hugo

May you always find happiness in the little things and the people that cross your path. Happy World Happiness Day.

“Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times; if only one remembers to turn on the light.” – J.K Rowling “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times; if only one remembers to turn on the light.” – J.K Rowling

This World Happiness Day, let’s pledge to never stop being happy. Let’s be so fiercely happy that sadness feels scared of coming at us. Have a great day!

