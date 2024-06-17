International Picnic Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

International Picnic Day 2024: Life may not be a picnic every day, but on International Picnic Day, it can be. Picnics are a great way to unwind from a busy schedule and take off with our loved ones. Picnics refer to the practice of packing food, visiting the outdoors during pleasant weather, and having food with family and friends. When we think of our childhood, the best memories are from the days when we took off to the nearest park with our picnic baskets, games, and our parents. Picnics are a great way to connect with our loved ones and catch up with old friends. Every year, International Picnic Day is observed with the intention of urging people to reconnect with nature, themselves, and their near and dear ones. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. International Picnic Day will be celebrated on June 18.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: 10 picnic photoshoot ideas to celebrate International Picnic Day and socialise the ‘idle’ way

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

International Picnic Day 2024: Date

Every year, International Picnic Day is celebrated on June 18. This year, International Picnic Day falls on Tuesday.

International Picnic Day 2024: History

After the French Revolution in the mid-1800s, people visited parks and open areas with their loved ones to have a meal in the outdoors. The practice became specifically common since during the French Revolution, people were not allowed to visit the outdoors for family activities. The word picnic is believed to have originated from the French word - pique-nique. Soon, picnics became a popular activity throughout the world. In the year 2009, the largest picnic was recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. The picnic took place in Lisbon, Portugal with more than 20,000 people.

International Picnic Day 2024: Significance

A picnic with our loved ones can help us unwind and alleviate stress and anxiety. It also helps us to feel rejuvenated. The best way to celebrate International Picnic Day is by planning an impromptu picnic and surprising our family and friends.