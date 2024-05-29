International Potato Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

International Potato Day 2024: Potato is a universally loved vegetable. It is easy to access, easy to cook and is cheap. This makes it accessible to all kinds of strata of society. Potatoes are used in making a variety of dishes – from being used in curries to fries to fritters. French fries, one of the most loved dishes across the world is made with potatoes. Potatoes can grow in any extreme conditions and are flexible in nature. This makes it one of the most advantageous crops to grow. International Potato Day will be observed this year to create awareness about the nutritional value and the significance of potatoes as a staple food throughout the world. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should know. International Potato Day will be celebrated on May 30, which is a Thursday.

The first ever International Potato Day will be observed this year.

In December 2023, the General Assembly announced that May 30 will be observed as International Potato Day every year. Potatoes rank among the top five staple food items used throughout the world. The day will be celebrated to highlight the significance of potatoes from the Andean region to the world. The first ever International Potato Day will be observed this year on May 30.

"Potatoes are an important component of strategies to provide accessible and nutritious food and improved livelihoods in rural and other areas where natural resources, especially arable land and water are limited and inputs expensive. The crop's versatility and ability to grow in a variety of conditions make it an advantageous crop choice. Potatoes are also a climate-friendly crop, as they produce low levels of greenhouse gas emissions in comparison to other crops," wrote the United Nations on their official website. The theme for this year's International Potato Day is - Harvesting Diversity, Feeding Hope.