Krishna Janmashtami 2024: When and where to watch Mathura’s ISKCON temple celebrations

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: The special day is here. The country is basking in the celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami today. Every year, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of devotion and dedication. From Mathura to Vrindavan to Dwarka. The birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is observed by the devotees with music, dance, beautiful rituals and delicious offerings. People keep fast on this day and worship Lord Krishna. In Gokul, the celebrations start a day later to mark Lord Krishna's arrival in Gokul, a day after his birth.

How is Janmashtami observed?

Lord Krishna was born to Vasudev and Devaki. However, his maternal uncle – tyrant Kansa – heard a prediction in the sky that Devki’s child will kill him. Hence, he imprisoned Vasudev and Devki. Lord Krishna was born in the prison, and Vasudev carried Lord Krishna in a basket through the river to Gokul, where he was brought up by Nanda and Yashoda.

Krishna Janmashtami is observed through many rituals. In Mumbai, the ritual of Dahi Handi is one of the main attractions, where people form the human pyramid to break an earthen pot filled with milk, butter and curd – imitating the tales of Lord Krishna’s childhood where he used a similar tactic to eat stolen butter from neighbourhood homes.

How will Mathura’s ISKCON temple observe Krishna Janmashtami?

The Janmashtami puja in Mathura’s ISKCON temple will start between 12:01 AM to 12:45 AM at midnight of August 26. The idol of Lord Krishna will be bathed and then a bhog will be offered to the idol. Then the aarti of Krishna Janmashtami will be performed. The festival of Dahi Handi will be observed in Mathura on August 27. Here's the link to watch Krishna Janmashtami puja live.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, temples are decorated. People also deck up their homes. Streets are decorated in light and colours. Beautiful tableaus depicting the important incidents from Lord Krishna's life are also organised to take to the streets for processions.