A cleric looks through binoculars to spot the new moon that signals the start of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramzan.
Live

LIVE | Ramadan 2021 Moon Sighting Timing in India: Here’s when to see

Ramzan Mubarak: The crescent moon for Ramadan 2021 was sighted in Saudi yesterday, and scores of Muslims across the world, and in India, are anticipating to see the moon to herald the holiest time in the year according to Islam.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 04:06 PM IST

Ramadan also known as Ramazan, Ramzan, or Ramadhan, is the holiest time of the year for Muslims around the world and it is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During this observance Muslims around the world observe fasts (sawm) from dawn (suhoor) to dusk (iftar), consuming not even a drop of water or a grain of food until they hear the call to prayer (azaan/adhaan) for the evening prayers, Maghrib. The festival goes on for around 29-30 days and ends with a grand celebration namely Eid-al-Fitr, during which the fasting Muslims engage in lots of feasting. Since the beginning of Ramadan is marked by the sighting of the new moon, and after it is sighted in Saudi Arabia, the rest of the world follows. While some countries observe along with Saudi, depending on the moon sighting, others follow a day later, like majority of India. The crescent moon for Ramadan 2021 was sighted in Saudi yesterday, and scores of Muslims across the world, and in India, are anticipating to see the moon to herald the holiest time in the year according to Islam. Muslims around the globe spend this time reflecting, praying, fasting and engaging in charity. It was in Ramadan that the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the essence of this month is to practice self restraint, give to those less fortunate and become one with Allah. The first day of fasting for the holy month is determined by the sighting of the new moon. And that is likely to be Tuesday, April 13, according to Al Jazeera.



Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 12, 2021 04:06 PM IST

    Reportedly, the Qatar Calendar House (QCH) announced that the new moon will appear on April 12 at 02:31 GMT, as per astronomers. Depending on conditions of atmosphere, clouds and other factors, the moon is mostly going to be visible today in North, Central and South America and then on April 13 it will be easier viewed by the rest of the world.

e-paper
