Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, time and all that you need to know

Lunar eclipse is considered particularly inauspicious, in astrology. It is a natural phenomenon which happens when the earth comes in between the sun and the moon and hence blocks the light of the sun from reaching the moon. The moon which borrows its own light by reflecting that of the sun is hence left dark and that’s what causes lunar eclipse.

According to mythology, lunar eclipse takes place when the paap grah (Rahu or Ketu) binds the moon and restricts its light. This year saw its first lunar eclipse on May 26 when the super flower blood moon phenomenon happened. The upcoming partial lunar eclipse, which will happen on November 19, will be the second and the last lunar eclipse for this year.

ALSO READ: Lunar Eclipse 2021 (Chandra Grahan 2021): These zodiac signs need to watch out

Partial lunar eclipse happens when the earth moves between the sun and the moon but the three celestial bodies are not perfectly aligned. Hence the earth only shadows a part of the moon, and not the whole body.

Date and time:

The Anshika Chandra Grahan or Partial lunar eclipse will take place on Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Night) of Kartik, Shukla Paksha (November 19). It will start at 12:48 PM and will end at 4:17 PM, making it the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century. According to astrology, this lunar eclipse will take place on the zodiac sign of Taurus. It is advised to the people, belonging to the respective zodiac sign, to pay special attention to their finance and health conditions.

The partial lunar eclipse won’t be visible in most parts of the country, except Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Some parts of the US, Northern Europe, East Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Ocean region will be able to experience the event.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had earlier mentioned that this century will experience a total of 228 lunar eclipses – with a maximum of three lunar eclipses per year.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON