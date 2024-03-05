 Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati: 5 inspirational quotes, teachings to remember - Hindustan Times
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2024: 5 inspirational quotes, teachings by founder of Arya Samaj

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 05, 2024 10:06 AM IST

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati stood against discrimination and women inequality. Here are a few quotes we should remember.

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2024: The special day of the year is here. Every year, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is observed as a cultural holiday in a lot of Indian states. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, the Indian philosopher and social leader who founded the Arya Samaj. He is known for a number of social reforms. Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati publicly denounced practices such as women inequality and discrimination. On the tenth day of Krishna Paksha of the month of Phalguna, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is observed.

Every year, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is observed as a cultural holiday in a lot of Indian states. (Pinterest)

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, since childhood, has followed the path of sanyas. He supported several beliefs such as brahmacharya, karma, celibacy and reincarnation. He preached that women should not be discriminated and should have equal rights in the society. He stood against discrimination of all kinds. His valuable teachings are still followed by the people of society.

Inspirational quotes, teachings:

  • The main aim of education is to create human awareness so that they can understand the difference between the truth and untruth.
  • The day when the bhasya (translation) of all four Vedas would be completed, there would be knowledge like light of sun, and no one would be able to cover it as no one can hide the real truth.
  • When one arya is alone he should do self-reading, when two are together they should discuss and ask question answers within themselves. When more than two are together, then they should do satsang and read any chapter of Vedas.
  • We should never tell lie, never leave the path of dharma due to fear of critics or due to any greed.
  • Mother, father and teacher are the best guides for a person. That person is really lucky whose parents are virtuous as they will always guide him to the right way and always thinks good for him.

