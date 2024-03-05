Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2024: 5 inspirational quotes, teachings by founder of Arya Samaj

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2024: The special day of the year is here. Every year, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is observed as a cultural holiday in a lot of Indian states. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, the Indian philosopher and social leader who founded the Arya Samaj. He is known for a number of social reforms. Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati publicly denounced practices such as women inequality and discrimination. On the tenth day of Krishna Paksha of the month of Phalguna, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is observed. Every year, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is observed as a cultural holiday in a lot of Indian states. (Pinterest)

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, since childhood, has followed the path of sanyas. He supported several beliefs such as brahmacharya, karma, celibacy and reincarnation. He preached that women should not be discriminated and should have equal rights in the society. He stood against discrimination of all kinds. His valuable teachings are still followed by the people of society.

Inspirational quotes, teachings: