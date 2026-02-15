Mahashivratri 2026 wishes in Hindi: 23 Happy Shivratri images, messages, greetings, quotes to share on February 15
Mahashivratri 2026: 'Om Namah Shivaya' 🕉️ and many more Happy Shivratri greetings, images, wishes and messages you can share with family and loved ones.
Mahashivratri 2026: February 15, 2026, marks the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the 'great night of Shiva'. As devotees across the globe observe fasts and perform rudrabhishek (an ancient Hindu ritual, where the Shiva Lingam is bathed with items like milk, honey, ghee, and water), echoes of 'Om Namah Shivaya'🕉️ are everywhere. Also read | Mahashivratri 2026 images: 200 Happy Maha Shivratri wishes, Shivratri greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share
Whether you are heading to a temple or celebrating at home, sharing the joy with loved ones is a vital part of the tradition. Here are 23 Mahashivratri messages, quotes, heartfelt wishes and greetings in Hindi with English translations to help you spread the joy.
Mahashivratri 2026: Traditional devotional wishes
1. महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान शिव आपकी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी करें।
(Heartfelt wishes for Mahashivratri. May Lord Shiva fulfill all your desires.)
2. ॐ नमः शिवाय! शिव की शक्ति, शिव की भक्ति, खुशियों की बहार मिले, शिवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर आपको जीवन की नई शुरुआत मिले।
(Om Namah Shivaya! With the power and devotion of Shiva, may you find a spring of happiness and a new beginning this Shivratri.)
3. शिव की ज्योति से नूर मिलता है, सबके दिलों को सुरूर मिलता है, जो भी जाता है भोले के द्वार, उसे कुछ न कुछ ज़रूर मिलता है।
(Shiva's light brings radiance and joy to every heart; whoever knocks at Bhole’s door surely finds what they seek.)
4. भोले बाबा का आशीर्वाद आप पर बना रहे। शुभ महाशिवरात्रि!
(May the blessings of Bhole Baba remain with you. Happy Mahashivratri!)
Mahashivratri 2026: Powerful quotes for WhatsApp
5. सत्य ही शिव है, और शिव ही सुंदर है।
(Truth is Shiva, and Shiva is Beauty.)
6. जिसके रोम-रोम में शिव हैं, वही विष पिया करते हैं, जमाना उन्हें क्या जलाएगा, जो श्रृंगार ही अंगार से करते हैं।
(He who has Shiva in every pore can drink poison; how can the world burn one whose very adornment is embers?)
7. महाकाल का नारा लगा के हम दुनिया में छा गए, हमारे दुश्मन भी छुपकर बोले, वो देखो महाकाल के भक्त आ गए!
(By chanting Mahakal's name, we conquered the world; even our enemies whisper, "Look, the devotees of Mahakal have arrived!")
Mahashivratri 2026: Messages for family and friends
8. शिवरात्रि के इस पावन पर्व पर, भगवान शिव आपके परिवार में सुख-शांति और समृद्धि लाएं।
(On this holy festival of Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bring peace and prosperity to your family.)
9. सारा जगत है जिसकी शरण में, नमन है उस शिव के चरण में। शुभ महाशिवरात्रि!
(The entire world takes refuge in Him; I bow at the feet of that Shiva. Happy Mahashivratri!)
10. पी के भांग जमा लो रंग, ज़िन्दगी बीते खुशियों के संग! जय भोलेनाथ!
(Drink the bhang and set the mood, may your life pass with joy! Hail Bhole Nath!)
Mahashivratri 2026: Spiritual messages
11. शिव ही कर्ता, शिव ही धर्ता।
(Shiva is the Doer, Shiva is the Provider.)
12. विश पीने का आदि मेरा भोला है, नागों की माला और बाघों का चोला है।
(My Bhole is used to drinking poison; He wears a garland of snakes and a robe of tiger skin.)
13. अदभुत भोले तेरी माया, अमरनाथ में डेरा जमाया।
(O Bhole, your miracles are wondrous; you have made your home in Amarnath.)
Mahashivratri 2026: Top 10 short greetings
14. जय भोले भंडारी!
(Hail the benevolent Bhole!)
15. शिव की महिमा अपरंपार।
(The greatness of Shiva is infinite.)
16. हर हर महादेव!
(Everyone is Mahadev!)
17. शिव सत्य है।
(Shiva is Truth.)
18. भोले की भक्ति में खो जाओ।
(Get lost in the devotion of Bhole.)
19. शिवरात्रि की बधाई।
(Congratulations on Shivratri.)
20. खुशियाँ आएं अपार।
(May endless happiness come your way.)
21. महादेव की जय हो।
(Victory to Mahadev.)
22. शिव शंभू सहाय हों।
(May Shiva Shambhu be your helper.)
23. बम बम भोले!
(Boom Boom Bhole!)
Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.
