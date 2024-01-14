Makar Sankranti 2024: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, samagri and all you want to know
Makar Sankranti celebrates the start of the harvest season and the sun's transit into Capricorn. From puja timings to shubh muhurat, here's all you need to know
Every year, Makar Sankranti is observed to commemorate the start of the harvest season and the sun's transit into Capricorn, which heralds the arrival of warmer weather and the end of the harsh winter. Following Makar Sankranti, the days grow longer, and Uttarayan lasts for around six months. Makar Sankranti is the most significant of the 12 Sankrantis that occur each year which signifies the movement of the sun. Even though the festival's name and customs are different, it is widely observed across the nation with great excitement. There are celebrations for Pousha Sankranti in West Bengal, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Lohri in Punjab, and Magh Bihu in Assam throughout the country. (Also read: Makar Sankranti 2024: Know the date, history, significance and celebration of the festival )
Makar Sankranti 2024 shubh muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat and auspicious pooja timings for the Makar Sankranti this year are as follows:
Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 07:15 AM to 05:46 PM
Duration - 10 Hours 31 Mins
Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 07:15 AM to 09:00 AM
Duration - 01 Hour 45 Mins
Makara Sankranti Moment - 02:54 AM
Makar Sankranti puja samagri
Get the necessary samagri, such as a statue or portrait of the sun deity, flowers, fruits, holy water, and customary offerings like khichdi, dahi chura, and til ke laddu, to guarantee a peaceful puja.
Makar Sankranti puja vidhi
- The individual who conducts the Puja in the home and the other members take an early morning oil bath on the day of Makar Sankranti.
- The house is exquisitely adorned with Rangoli, particularly at the entry, and doorways are decked with a garland of flowers and mango leaves.
- In the Puja room, an idol or portrait of Lord Surya is set up for worship.
- Makar Sankranti is an auspicious time to observe from sunrise to dusk. During this time, a holy dip has a particular meaning. The most merit is obtained by those who bathe in the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krushna, and Kaveri at the sacred locations located along their banks.
- The Haldi Kumkum ceremony is only for ladies who are married.
- Little mud pots are revered.
- Black til with molasses is distributed in temples, family, and friends. It is thought to aid in eliminating Saturn's and the Sun God's negative effects.
- On this day people also do Shani Shanti Graha pooja at home.
- If the Sun is negatively affecting your horoscope today, you might lessen its effects by giving to the less fortunate.
- It is also believed that this day is lucky for attracting financial power in life.
- This day is also very beneficial for initiating new projects or carrying out any holy tasks.