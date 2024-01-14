Makar Sankranti 2024: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, samagri and all you want to know

Every year, Makar Sankranti is observed to commemorate the start of the harvest season and the sun's transit into Capricorn, which heralds the arrival of warmer weather and the end of the harsh winter. Following Makar Sankranti, the days grow longer, and Uttarayan lasts for around six months. Makar Sankranti is the most significant of the 12 Sankrantis that occur each year which signifies the movement of the sun. Even though the festival's name and customs are different, it is widely observed across the nation with great excitement. There are celebrations for Pousha Sankranti in West Bengal, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Lohri in Punjab, and Magh Bihu in Assam throughout the country. (Also read: Makar Sankranti 2024: Know the date, history, significance and celebration of the festival ) Makar Sankranti 2024: Shubh muhurat, puja rituals and all you want to know(Freepik)

Makar Sankranti 2024 shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat and auspicious pooja timings for the Makar Sankranti this year are as follows:

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 07:15 AM to 05:46 PM

Duration - 10 Hours 31 Mins

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 07:15 AM to 09:00 AM

Duration - 01 Hour 45 Mins

Makara Sankranti Moment - 02:54 AM

Makar Sankranti puja samagri

Get the necessary samagri, such as a statue or portrait of the sun deity, flowers, fruits, holy water, and customary offerings like khichdi, dahi chura, and til ke laddu, to guarantee a peaceful puja.

Makar Sankranti puja vidhi