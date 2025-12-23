Merry Christmas 2025: 25 holiday greetings to share with your friends and family
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 10:14 pm IST
Celebrate the holiday season with our curated list of Christmas greetings and wishes to spread joy among friends and family.
Merry Christmas! With the holiday season upon us, we have compiled a list of greetings and wishes to share with your friends and family this year.
Christmas 2025: Greetings and wishes to share with your loved ones
- Merry Christmas with lots of love!
- Have a holly jolly Christmas!
- It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
- Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a Christmas that's merry and bright.
- May the spirit of Christmas bring you comfort, peace, and happiness.
- Wishing you a festive season wrapped in love and topped with joy!
- May the magic of Christmas fill every corner of your home with joy.
- Sending you warm wishes for a Christmas filled with treasured moments.
- May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter, and goodwill.
- Wishing you all the joys of the season!
- May your celebrations be marvelously merry and bright.
- Happy holidays from our family to yours.
- Jingle all the way! Merry Christmas!
- Merry Christmas! May your days be merry and bright.
- Mistletoe and holly, a season bright and jolly!
- Joyful greetings from the [Last Name] family!
- Wishing you and your family a merry and bright Christmas.
- It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We hope you have a very merry Christmas and enjoy the warmth and magic of the holiday season.
- So very merry! Warmest wishes from our growing family to yours for a happy holiday season!
- Have a joyful Christmas!
- Sending you Christmas cheer!
- Enjoy a festive and merry Christmas!
- Warmest holiday wishes to you!
- Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a Merry Christmas.
- Merry Christmas and happy holidays from me and mine to you and yours.
