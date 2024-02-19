Missing Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you want to know

Missing Day is celebrated on the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. Valentine's Week celebrates all things romance and love, while Anti-Valentine's Week is the complete opposite and includes Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day. This week is dedicated to singles trying to put their past relationships behind them and move on. On Missing Day, people can express their feelings and let their loved ones know how much they are missed. The purpose of the day is to honour the memory of the person you love the most. People should take this day as an opportunity to open up to the person they miss the most and tell them what they truly feel. From history to significance, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Missing Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones ) Missing Day on February 20 is a time to honour loved ones, whether present or passed away.(HT Photo)

When is Missing Day 2024

The sixth day of the Anti-Valentine's Week is celebrated as Missing Day and it falls on February 20. This year it will be observed on Tuesday.

Missing Day 2024 history and significance

Missing Day can be the perfect occasion for someone who has recently broken up with their lover or is longing for their partner's presence. Both singles and couples are welcome to celebrate this day. The purpose of Missing Day is to remember loved ones who may have passed away due to illness, divorce or other circumstances. It's a chance for people to let their loved ones know how they feel and to acknowledge their presence in their lives.

On this day you can honour the existence of the loved ones in your life. You can give them a unique gift that represents your relationship with them. If your loved ones have passed away, you can visit them at their final resting place and give them flowers as a token of your remembrance. Another way to mark the day is to reach out to those you miss and express your feelings. This is an excellent way to show your appreciation and gratitude for their presence in your life.