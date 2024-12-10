Mokshada Ekadashi 2024: Know the date, time, significance and rituals of the holy day

Mokshada Ekadashi 2024: Mokshada Ekadashi is observed on December 11. On this day, Lord Vishnu, the Hindu God of preserving and protecting of the universe, is worshipped. Mokshada Ekadashi is observed during the Shukla Paksha, or the waxing phase of the moon, in the month of Margashirsha. Devotees believe that observing a fast and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu on this day helps cleanse all sins and grant moksha. Moksha is the liberation from the perennial cycle of birth and rebirth. Moskshada Ekadashi, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be observed on December 11. (Pinterest)

ALSO READ: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Why is it celebrated?

Date and time

According to Drik Pachang, the date is December 11, Wednesday. Ekadashi Tithi begins at 03:42 AM on Dec 11, 2024, and ends at 01:09 AM on Dec 12, 2024. Parana Time is on December 12, 2024, from 07:04 AM to 09:08 AM. And Parana Day Dwadashi end moment is on December 12, 2024, 10:26 PM.

Significance and rituals

The word ‘Mokshada’ in Mokshada Ekadashi means liberation, marking this Ekadashi as spiritual. According to Narayan Seva San, religious texts state the significance of this spiritual Ekadashi. Worshipping and celebrating this Ekadashi helps devotees escape the cycle of rebirth. Devotees believe it acts as redemption for past lives’ sins and wrongdoings. The ancestors are also freed from the rebirth cycle and gain salvation.

On this day, devotees observe a fast. Some may completely refrain from water or food, while others may consume Saatvik food. Observing a fast on the revered, holy day has several spiritual benefits. They pray to Lord Vishnu and offer tulsi leaves, flowers, and lamps. To celebrate Lord Vishnu’s holy and spiritual energy during the day, they chant mantras like the Vishnu Sahasranama and read the Bhagavad Gita. On this day, many mediate and donate to the needy. Devotees meditate and seek for spiritual guidance.