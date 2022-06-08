National Best Friends Day 2022: Wishes and messages to share with besties

National Best Friends Day 2022: Friends play multiple roles in our lives – from being our companion to partners in crime to our therapist to the ones we go to for both laughter and for crying our hearts out. Among all of the friends, there are always a few who we connect with on a different level. They stay back with us in life and end up being a chunk of our lives, and a quite important one. Hence, this day is dedicated to those who are our best friends, in happiness and sadness and through it all.

Every year, National Best friends Day is celebrated on June 8 to celebrate our best friends who are our support system through every situation in life. This is the day to celebrate and thank them for being in our lives and making them feel special. We have curated a list of wishes and messages to share with our besties on this day and let them know how much they mean to us.

From inside jokes to having the best childhood memories to cherish, we have come a long way and we have a forever to cover. Happy Best Friends Day!

“A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” - Elbert Hubbard

Honestly, for me, every day of the year is your day because having a best friend like you is having a partner in crime for life. Happy National best Friend Day to the one who never lets my life seem dull.

From laughing together to inside jokes to crying on each other’s shoulders, we have created a treasure trove of memories for a lifetime. On this special day, I wish you were here with me so I could celebrate your presence in my life. Happy National Best Friends Day. Let’s meet soon.

Happy National Best Friends Day to the one who makes my heartbreaks seem tiny with time and my joy seem magnificent.

“Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love.” - Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey

Many years back, our paths crossed and since then, we have never stopped laughing together, crying together and embracing all emotions of life in its most honest form with each other by our sides. May we continue to be best friend forever.

