Swami Vivekananda, the inspiring spiritual leader, the Yogi and an explorer, continues to inspire one and all with his motivating thoughts, revolutionary ideas and spiritual beliefs. Born in Kolkata as Narendranath Datta on January 12, 1863, Vivekananda came from an influential family of Kolkata. In his short but impactful life spanning 39 years, Swami Vivekananda left an indelible mark on people of India as well as around the globe. National Youth Day 2024: 10 inspiring quotes by Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary(Wikimedia Commons)

A wanderer by nature, Vivekananda explored the length and breadth of India for about five years to accumulate knowledge about Indian culture, religion and society. In 1893, his speech at Parliament of World Religions in Chicago was immortalised where he left everyone spellbound with his thoughts about religion and spirituality.

A disciple of Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Math and launched a worldwide spiritual movement known as the Ramakrishna Mission based on the ancient Hindu philosophy of Vedanta. Swami Vivekananda breathed his last on July 4, 1902 while meditating at Belur math due to a ruptured blood vessel in brain.

Inspiring quotes by Swami Vivekananda

1. In a day, when you don't come across any problems - you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path

2. The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful.

3. The greatest sin is to think yourself weak.

4. Dare to be free, dare to go as far as your thought leads, and dare to carry that out in your life.

5. You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.

6. Comfort is no test of truth. Truth is often far from being comfortable.

7. Do one thing at a Time, and while doing it put your whole Soul into it to the exclusion of all else.

8. Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached.

9. External nature is only internal nature writ large.

10. Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way.