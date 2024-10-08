Navratri 2024 Day 6: Know about Maa Katyayani, significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, auspicious colour and more
Navratri 2024 Day 6: The sixth day of Shardiya Navratri is observed as Shashthi. During the nine-day festival, Hindu devotees pray to Maa Durga to bless them with success, prosperity, and health. They also worship the nine incarnations of Adi Shakti, also known as Navdurga - they are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. Each day of the festival is dedicated to these avatars.
Navratri 2024 Day 6: Significance of worshipping Maa Katyayani
The sixth day of Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani. The goddess rides on the magnificent lion and is depicted with four, ten, or eighteen hands. In most depictions, she carries a lotus flower and sword in her left hand and keeps her right hand in Abhaya and Varada Mudra. According to Drik Panchang, Maa Katyayani governs the planet Brihaspati and represents wisdom and harmony.
It is believed that to destroy the demon Mahishasura, Goddess Parvati took the form of Maa Katyayani. It is the most violent form of Maa Parvati and is also known as Warrior Goddess. It is believed that in this form, Maa Parvati was born in the house of sage Katya and came to be known as Katyayani.
Known as the destroyer of evil, praying to Maa Katyayani is said to purify the sins of the devotees, drive out evil spirits and remove obstacles. Additionally, on the day Maa Katyayani is worshipped during Navratri, unmarried girls fast to find a husband of their choice.
Navratri 2024 Day 6: Puja vidhi, samagri, colour and shubh muhurat
On day 6, devotees should wake up early and wear new clothes (preferably in red). After a bath, clean the puja area, prepare Maa Katyayani's idol, and offer fresh flowers to the idol. Then, chant mantras and prayers. Devotees should hold lotus flowers in their palms while performing the puja and offer honey to the goddess as prasad and bhog to seek her blessings.
The auspicious colour on day 6 of Navratri is red. It symbolises passion and love and is also the most preferred colour of Chunri that is offered to the Goddess. This colour fills the person with vigour and vitality.
As per the Drik Panchang, the Brahma muhurat on Shasthi commences at 4:44 am and ends at 5:34 am. The Abhijit muhurat will start at 11:43 am and finish at 12:28 pm. Lastly, the Vijaya muhurat will start at 1:59 pm and continue till 2:45 pm.
Navratri 2024 Day 6: Stuti, mantra, prathana and kavacha
Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah
Mantra: Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah
Prathana: Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana
Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini
Kavacha: Katyayanaumukha Patu Kam Swahaswarupini
Lalate Vijaya Patu Malini Nitya Sundari
Kalyani Hridayam Patu Jaya Bhagamalini
