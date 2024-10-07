Navratri 2024 day 5: Know about Maa Skandamata, significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, auspicious colour and more

Navratri 2024: Navratri started on October 3 and will go on till October 13. One of the largest festivals celebrated across the country, Navratri literally translates to nine nights. Celebrated for nine nights, Navratri worships the nine forms of Goddess Durga on each day of the festival. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. On October 7, the fifth day of Navratri will be observed. On the fifth day of the festival, Maa Skandamata is worshipped. (Pinterest)

All about Maa Skandamata

On the fifth day of the festival, Maa Skandamata is worshipped. The goddess gets its name Skanda from the war god Kartikeya and Mata, translating to mother. She rides a furious lion and carries child Murugan in her lap. Lord Murugan is also known as Lord Kartikeya. Skandamata is known for bestowing treasures, salvation, prosperity and power to her devotees.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024 day 4 auspicious colour, all about Maa Kushmanda, significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat

Navratri day 5: Significance

It is believed that Maa Skandamata rewards her devotees when they are focused on praying to her. According to Hindu tradition, a devotee must be free from worldly pleasures and thoughts, and should point his/her focus entirely to offering prayers to Maa Skandamata – only then the goddess blesses the devotee.

ALSO READ: Navratri colours 2024: Day-wise list of 9 colours of Navratri, all about their significance. Today’s shade is…

Navratri day 5: Puja vidhi

On this day, devotees wake up early and start the day after a holy bath. They dress up in new clothes and offer their puja to Maa Skandamata. They offer their puja with flowers. Kumkum, incense sticks, ganjagal, yellow flowers and ghee. A banana-based bhog is prepared for Maa Skandamata on this day.

Navratri day 5: Shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma muhurat will start at 4:33 AM on October 8 and will end at 5:21 AM on October 8.

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2024: Top 40 wishes, images, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on Shardiya Navratri

Navratri day 5: Colour

The colour of the fifth day of Navratri is yellow – yellow signifies joy, prosperity, and happiness. It is believed that when we wear yellow on this day, Maa Skandamata blesses us with salvation, joy and prosperity.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: Did you know Maa Durga got her 10 weapons from 10 Gods? Here's who gave what and why