Pana Sankranti 2023: Date, history, significance and wishes to share

Pana Sankranti is a vibrant and colourful festival celebrated with great zeal in the eastern state of Odisha, India. The festival marks the beginning of the Odia new year and is observed on the first day of the month of Baisakha. Pana Sankranti will be commemorated on April 14 this year with grandeur and magnificence. People across Odisha, especially in rural areas, celebrate this auspicious day by preparing and sharing a sweet drink called "Pana". The festivities also include the worship of Lord Jagannath, who is believed to have created the Pana drink. The festival is a time for renewal, new beginnings, and togetherness, and its vibrant celebrations truly embody the rich cultural heritage of Odisha. (Also read: Baisakhi 2023: Date, history, significance of Punjab's harvest festival ) Pana Sankranti will be commemorated on April 14 this year with grandeur and magnificence.(HT photo)

Pana Sankranti 2023 Date:

Pana Sankranti will be celebrated on April 14, 2023, based on the first day of the solar calendar. This festival is also determined by the Odia calendar, which follows the lunisolar Hindu calendar, and coincides with the month of Baisakh.

Pana Sankranti 2023 History:

The festival has been celebrated for centuries and is believed to have originated from the ancient agrarian culture of the region, where it marked the beginning of the new agricultural year. According to legend, Lord Jagannath, the presiding deity of the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri, created the Pana drink as a remedy for the scorching summer heat. The drink is made with water, jaggery, yogurt, and various spices and is believed to have cooling properties. The Pana drink is considered an essential part of the festival and is shared among friends, family, and neighbors as a symbol of togetherness and unity.

Pana Sankranti 2023 Significance:

Pana Sankranti holds great significance in the culture and tradition of Odisha, India. The festival is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu solar calendar and marks the beginning of the new agricultural year. It is also believed to signify the onset of the summer season and is celebrated with a cooling sweet drink called Pana.

The festival is a time for renewal and new beginnings, and it is customary for people to clean their homes, wear new clothes, and offer prayers to Lord Jagannath, the presiding deity of the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri. The festival also highlights the importance of togetherness and community bonding, as people come together to share the Pana drink and participate in various cultural activities like folk dances and music performances. Overall, Pana Sankranti is a celebration of life, hope, and abundance, and its vibrant festivities reflect the rich cultural heritage of Odisha.

