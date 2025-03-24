Papmochani Ekadashi 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, vrat katha, significance, puja rituals, mantra and more

Papmochani Ekadashi is a highly sacred day when devotees offer prayers to Vishnu with deep faith and devotion. It is considered an auspicious occasion for performing puja dedicated to the deity. Observed between Holika Dahan and Chaitra Navratri, this day holds great spiritual significance. From its date to its importance, here’s everything you need to know about the festival. (Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Date, history, significance, celebration and all you need to know about the Islamic festival ) Papmochani Ekadashi is celebrated for atonement and seeking Lord Vishnu's blessings.(Pinterest)

When is Papmochani Ekadashi 2025? Know date and timings

Papmochani Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the Hindu lunar month, particularly during the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra. This year, it will be observed on Tuesday, March 25. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Parana time - 1:41 PM to 4:08 PM, March 26

On parana day hari vasara end moment - 09:14 AM

Ekadashi tithi begins - 05:05 AM, March 25

Ekadashi tithi ends - 03:45 AM on March 26

Papmochani Ekadashi 2025 vrat katha

The significance of this fast was explained to King Yudhishthira by Lord Krishna and is mentioned in the Bhavishyottara Purana. According to legend, sage Medhavi, a devoted follower of Shiva, practised intense penance in the Chaitraratha forest. The apsara Manjughosha tried to seduce him but failed due to his celibacy. Frustrated, she sang seductively, prompting Kamadev to strike Medhavi with his magical arrows.

Papmochani Ekadashi is a sacred Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Vishnu.(Pixabay)

Medhavi lost his purity of mind and married Manjughosha. After years, she abandoned him, leading to his fury. He cursed her to become an ugly witch. Distraught, Medhavi sought his father, Sage Chyavana, who advised him to observe a fast on Papamochani Ekadashi to cleanse his sins. Medhavi followed the ritual and was freed from his wrongdoings. Manjughosha, regretting her actions, also observed the fast and was relieved of her sins.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2025 significance

Papmochani Ekadashi holds great significance in Hinduism. The name combines Paap (sin) and Mochani (expiation), symbolising the removal of sins. Observed to seek Vishnu’s blessings, this Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. Devotees observe a fast to atone for past misdeeds, whether intentional or unintentional. This sacred observance is especially followed by those seeking liberation from past transgressions.

Papmochani Ekadashi puja rituals

1. Begin your day with an early morning bath.

2. Clean your home, especially the puja area where the altar will be set.

3. Place an idol of Vishnu along with a Shree Yantra to represent Lakshmi.

4. Light a diya with desi ghee and apply tilak on Vishnu’s idol.

5. Offer Tulsi Dal and a garland of yellow flowers.

6. Recite the Vrat Katha and chant mantras dedicated to Vishnu.

7. Perform Vishnu’s aarti and offer bhog prasad in the evening.

8. Those unable to observe a strict fast can consume Sattvik foods like Kuttu Poori and Aloo ki Sabzi made with rock salt.

9. Break the fast on Dwadashi Tithi during Parana time.

Papmochani Ekadashi mantra

1. Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye..!!

2. Om Namo Laxmi Narayanaye Namah..!!

3. Achyutam Keshvam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janaki Vallabham..!!

4. Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare..!!