Pradosh Vrat 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Pradosh Vrat is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur by the Hindu community of the country. This festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. During this time, the devotees keep fast and offer their prayers to the deities and seek their blessings. This festival is also known as Pradosham in the southern parts of the country. When Pradosham falls on a monday, it is referred to as Soma Pradosham – for Tuesday, it is called Bhauma Pradosham, for Wednesday it is referred to as Budh Pradosham, while Pradosham on a Saturday is called Shani Pradosham. Pradosh Vrat 2023: Date, significance, rituals(Pixabay)

As we gear up to celebrate Pradosh Vrat for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

This year, Pradosh Vrat will be observed on September 27. According to Drik Panchang, Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 1:45 AM on September 27 and will end at 10:18 PM on September 27. The most auspicious time of the day to perform puja is between 5:39 PM to 8:02 PM.

Significance:

This year, Pradosh Vrat falls on a Wednesday, and hence Budh Pradosham will be celebrated. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with dedication and devotion on this auspicious day can take the devotees closer to their wishes. Worshipping the deities on Budh Pradosh Vrat brings good luck, prosperity and happiness. Some devotees also worship Lord shiva in the form of Lord Nataraj.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early and take a holy bath. Then they place the idol of Shiva Parivaar on a higher ground and light diyas. Evening is the best time to perform puja. Flowers, sweets and fruits are offered to the idol. Homemade bhog prasad is offered to the Lord and then distributed among family members after the puja. Devotees, after the puja, break their fast by having satvik food.

