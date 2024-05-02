Press Freedom Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know about the day

Press Freedom Day 2024: The media is responsible for bringing the truth to the public. However, they often face challenges in performing their duties, such as threats, violence and censorship. It is important for the government and the public to understand and create a conductive environment for the press and the journalists to perform their duties in the most righteous way possible. Every year, Press Freedom Day is observed to remind everyone of the challenges faced by the journalists and the duties they perform to ensure that the flow of information remains smooth. It also serves as a reminder for everyone that being a journalist is not an easy task. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. Every year, Press Freedom Day is observed on May 3.(AFP Photo)

Date:

Every year, Press Freedom Day is observed on May 3. This year, Press Freedom Day falls on a Friday.

History:

After the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference in 1991, the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 established Press Freedom Day to be observed every year on May 3. The first Press Freedom Day was observed in 1994. The day is established with the intention of ensuring free4dom of press and also remembering and honouring the journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Significance:

The theme of this year's Press Freedom Day is - A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the environmental crisis. The day helps in reiterating that the public must always have access to all kinds of information and the government should support it in creating a safe space for journalists to do their jobs. This day also honours the media organisations and journalists for their work in ensuring that the truth is told, and freedom of the press is respected at all times.