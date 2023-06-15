Colouring the rainbow with art, craft and passion

While the cyclone biparjoy may have caused the hues of rainbow were spread across the sky, the ones on ground were courtesy of the queer community coming together to celebrate the pride month. A two-day festival Queer Made Weekend (QMW) was slated in the city, wherein queer entrepreneurs and owners showcased their products. Artists like Sushant Divgikar, DJ Kayan, and several other up and coming artists performed on Saturday and Sunday. The crowd at the Queer Made Weekend (Photos by Wanda Amber Hendricks)

The festival organised by Tinder India in collaboration with Gaysi family had almost 30 plus stalls. Launched in 2021, the initiative was started as a dedicated space to celebrate, support and amplify businesses by India’s LGBTQIA+ community. Present at the festival was Ashley Nelson who identifies as a disabled queer person along with his “supportive” mother. Nelson reveals he did a business of over 30,000 on day one by selling his handmade bags, and tees. “This is the space that lets you be yourself, you don’t have to worry about judgements. Queers understand the sensibility of others and there’s a sense of similarity,” Nelson shares.

While there were several peeps shopping merchandise, all of which were queer themed, the event also had a tattoo parlour - which had the rainbow tattoo quite in demand, handmade pots and more. Vandana who identifies as asexual sold 30% of her products (handmade pots) in just one day. “Queer people are the main character here. We have the privilege to invite people in our space, rather than create a space for ourselves,” she comments. Lakeisha Kelkar meanwhile sold out their products in one day. “These events are uplifting for queer business,” the add. Syed, who was their with his partner Utkarsh selling tees, says, “We were exposed to the audience who wouldn’t come to our Instagram.”

At the event, it was also revealed that the dating apps’ LGBTQIA+ member base has grown at twice the rate of its overall base, and that non-binary is the most common “more genders’’ choice for members globally. The on-ground event saw individuals wearing flamboyant outfits, a few indulged in public display of affection, while others danced their heart out during the performances. Fitness trainer Suraj Namboodiri who was attending the event along with his friends, calls such “queer events liberating”. “It gives us space for us to connect with our community and express ourselves,” he states.