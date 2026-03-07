Rang Panchami 2026: Is it on March 7 or March 8? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, history, rituals and significance

Rang Panchami holds deep cultural and religious significance, especially in states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and parts of North India. Celebrated five days after Holi, the festival symbolises the continuation and culmination of the joyous colour festivities. Unlike Holi, which is widely known for playing with both dry and wet colours, Rang Panchami is more closely associated with the divine colour play of Lord Krishna and Radha. Devotees believe that celebrating with colours on this day helps dispel negative energies and fill the surroundings with positive spiritual vibrations.

As per Drik Panchang , the significant festival will be celebrated on Sunday, March 8. The auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Rang Panchami 2026: Rang Panchami is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated on Chaitra Krishna Paksha Panchami, the fifth day of the second fortnight in the Hindu month of Phalguna. Observed five days after Holi , the festival is dedicated to the joyous celebration of colours. The name itself comes from “Rang,” meaning colour, and “Panchami,” which refers to the fifth day. From its date and history to its cultural significance, here’s everything you need to know about this colourful festival. (Also read: International Women’s Day 2026: What is the theme for this year? Know date, history, significance, celebration and more )

In many regions, Rang Panchami also marks the formal conclusion of Holi celebrations, particularly in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. The festival is sometimes referred to as Krishna Panchami or Dev Panchami.

In sacred towns such as Mathura and Vrindavan, closely associated with the legends of Lord Krishna, Holi festivities often continue for several days. Rang Panchami marks the grand finale with vibrant temple celebrations, Rangotsava (festival of colours), devotional music, and colourful processions.

Rang Panchami rituals and celebrations Rang Panchami is celebrated with enthusiasm as devotees play with gulal (coloured powder) in honour of Lord Krishna, recalling his playful Holi celebrations with Radha and the Gopis.

Special pujas, devotional gatherings, and cultural programmes are organised in temples. Cities such as Ujjain, Mathura, and Vrindavan host grand processions and colourful festivities.

In places like Ujjain, large public processions turn the streets into a spectacular celebration, where municipal vehicles spray fragrant coloured water through large pipes, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Many devotees also perform religious rituals and prayers, believing that celebrating Rang Panchami helps cleanse negative energies and invite divine blessings.