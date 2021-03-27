‘Safety first’ mantra drives Holi festivities

Holi is round the corner and most of us are not sure how to celebrate the festival of colour amid the second wave of corona pandemic. Unlike last year when cases in India were negligible people celebrated the festivities with traditional fervour but this year bonding over the Holika bonfire and smearing each other with colours and catching up with friends and relatives seems a distant call.

HT City spoke to a few city folks to find out about their plans to make the festival enjoyable despite the pandemic.

For teacher Kanhaiya Pandey safety is the utmost concern. “Last year, the festival of Holi concluded quite normally, as it was celebrated two weeks prior to Covid-19 lockdown. But this year, the festive celebrations will certainly be different, as the country remains stuck in pandemic, so it is only important to focus on collective safety first and enjoy Holi staying at home.”

For IAS aspirant Pooja Tiwari being safe and vigilant is the key. “A day’s fun at the cost of life is not acceptable so we should be cautious and have festive blast with our family only,” she said.

Then there are those who have been celebrating Holi with friends all the way but this year plan to stay away from public gathering, even in their locality.

“I will definitely avoid public gatherings and play colours with my family only. To compensate society celebrations I will sink in my teeth on best of home cooked food without feeling guilty of overeating,” shares, Yashasvi Yadav, a student.

Entrepreneur Gunjan Mirpuri finds it unbelievable that it has been a year of pandemic and situation is more or less the same.

She adds, “Good point is I’ll get to spend time with my family, eat Gujiyas and lot more. Being from tourism industry, I was aware last year about the consequences of Covid but never thought it would stay with us for this long.”

For admission counselor Prachi Maurya, “Festival should be a memorable affair. But as the situation is still grave so we need to keep this a low-key affair and pray for better days ahead.”

Aanchal Singh, a student, said the celebrations should be full of vigour and colour. “Celebration should be full on but with a difference. I have planned a private dance party on the terrace of my apartment. What’s Holi without colour and dancing on your favourite Bollywood numbers. This will surely keep our spirits high.”

“Big celebrations, get together and gifts have been replaced by voice calls, video chats and gifts. It feels dull and gloomy even in this happy scenario though Lucknow is still unlocked but cases are rising. So, our only concern should be to keep safe and enjoy,” said youngster Rishikesh Dwivedi, a student of Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University.