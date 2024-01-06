Saphala Ekadashi 2024: When is Saphala Ekadashi? Date, significance, rituals, puja timing, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi

The New Year has begun, and with it, the prosperous occasion of Ekadashi is also here. Hindus will celebrate Saphala Ekadashi this month. It falls in the month of Pausha. People worship Lord Vishnu on this day and pray for his blessings. They also observe a fast to seek success in all their endeavours. Generally, devotees of Lord Vishnu end their Saphala Ekadashi fast during Parana. It is performed after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. According to beliefs, Ekadashi vrat should end before the end of Dwadashi Tithi. If Dwadashi Tithi ends before sunrise, then the Ekadashi fast is broken only after sunrise. Scroll through to find the date, significance, rituals, puja timing, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi for Saphala Ekadashi. Know Saphala Ekadashi date, significance, rituals, puja timing, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi. (Pinterest)

Saphala Ekadashi Date 2024: When is Saphala Ekadashi?

Saphala Ekadashi falls on January 7, Sunday, this year. According to Panchang, Ekadashi tithi will start at 11:11 pm on January 6 and end at 11:16 pm on January 7.

Saphala Ekadashi 2024 puja timing and shubh muhurat:

Saphala Ekadashi starts: January 6, 2024

Saphala Ekadashi ends: January 7, 2024

Fast ending time (Parana time): 5:38 am to 8:17 am on January 8, 2024

Dwadashi ends: 10:28 pm on January 8, 2024

Saphala Ekadashi 2024 rituals and puja vidhi:

On this day, Lord Vishnu's devotees should wake up early and take a bath to cleanse themselves. Then, clean the temple, perform jal abhishek of Lord Vishnu with Gnagajal and Panchamrit, offer chandan and yellow flowers to the Lord, and light a ghee lamp in the temple. Devotees should also take a sankalp to observe a fast and keep it while practising all the rules. Read the Saphala Ekadashi path, pray to Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi with devotion, and offer bhog and tulsi leaves to the Gods.