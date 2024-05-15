Sita Navami 2024: Date, history, rituals, significance, celebration and all that you need to know

Sita Navami 2024: Goddess Sita is the wife of Lord Rama. According to Hindu mythology Ramayana, Goddess Sita prayed for Lord Rama's longevity even when she was captured by demon king Ravana in Lanka. Sita Navami is the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Sita was born on the Navami Tithi or the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Baisakh. Sita Navami is celebrated every year with a lot of pomp and grandeur by the devotees of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. As we gear up to celebrate Sita Navami for this year, here are a few things that we should know about the auspicious day. This year, Sita Navami will be observed on May 16.(Pinterest)

Date:

This year, Sita Navami will be observed on May 16. According to Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi will begin at 6:22 AM on May 16 and will end at 8:48 AM on May 17.

History:

Goddess Sita is the adopted daughter of King Janaka of Mithila. It is believed that when the king was ploughing land for yajna, he found Goddess Sita placed in a golden casket. A ploughed land is called Sita, and hence, King Kanaka named her Sita.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees start early and take a holy bath. Then they offer sola shringaar to the idol of Goddess Sita. It is believed that Goddess Sita is an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Makhana Kheer is also offered to the Goddess. People offer puja to the idol of the Goddess, chant mantra and Sita Kalyanam.

Significance and celebrations:

It is believed that worshipping Goddess Sita on the auspicious day of Sita Navami can please her – in turn, the devotees can be blessed with wealth and prosperity. Married women worship Goddess Sita on this day and seek her blessings for the longevity of their husbands.