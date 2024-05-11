Surdas Jayanti 2024: When is Surdas Jayanti? Date, rituals, significance, facts about Surdas, and all you need to know

Surdas Jayanti 2024: Surdas Jayanti is a Hindu festival observed all across the country. The day marks the birth anniversary of Sant Surdas, a saint from north India. Born on April 24, 1478, CE, Surdas was a 16th-century blind Hindu devotional poet and singer known to have composed many melodious songs (bhajans and kirtans) dedicated to Lord Krishna, which are revered even today. He was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna. As the auspicious occasion of Surdas Jayanti approaches close, here's all you need to know about the date, rituals, significance, facts about Surdas, and more. Surdas Jayanti 2024: Know the date, rituals and significance of Surdas Jayanti, and facts about Surdas inside. (Pinterest)

Surdas Jayanti 2024 Date: When is Surdas Jayanti?

Surdas Jayanti falls on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. It is on May 12 this year. According to Drik Panchang, it will be Kavi Surdas's 546th birth anniversary. Here are the details of the tithi to keep in mind on Surdas Jayanti -

Panchami Tithi Starts - 2:03 am on May 12

Panchami Tithi Ends - 2:03 am on May 13

Surdas Jayanti 2024 Rituals, History, Significance And Facts About Surdas:

Saint Surdas was a great poet and musician famous for his devotional songs dedicated to the worship of Lord Krishna. Born blind in a village called Sihi (some believe he was born in Runkata village), Surdas had to face family neglect since birth. His father's name was Ramdas, and his mother's was Jamunadas. As a result, he left his family at the age of six and got absorbed in the devotion of Lord Krishna at an early age. He was a Vaishnava devotee of Krishna, and his compositions captured his devotion towards Krishna.

The poet gained immense fame and even became a patron of the Mughal Emperor Akbar. He spent the last years of his life in the Braj region. Lastly, historians believe that Surdas had included hundreds of self-written compositions in a poetry book named Sursagar. However, only about 8,000 of them are in existence at present. Some of his written compositions are Sur Saravali and Sahitya Lahari, praising Lord Krishna.

Every year, Surdas Jayanti is observed with pomp. Cultural programs are held in large numbers; people chant verses from the manuscripts he wrote and devotees of Lord Krishna organise bhajan and kirtan.